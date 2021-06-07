Blowing Up The Beast in American Vampire 1976 #9 [Preview]
American Vampire 1976 #9 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, the penultimate chapter in this series. As the solicit explains, things are getting desperate. Not final issue desperate, but pretty close. Can you even stop an apocalyptic demon invasion with a really big bomb? We'll find out soon. Check out the preview below.
AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #9 (OF 10)
DC Comics
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque
It's the beginning of the end. With their numbers cut and only hours left before the Earth cracks and humanity is conquered, the VMS has exhausted every smart defensive strategy. Their last hope is a marathon of increasingly desperate Hail Marys—culminating in a high-speed face-off with the Beast, freshly emerged from Hell in his terrifying final form. Before the score is settled, Travis taps into new powers to rally a surprising source of backup, Felicia takes control of the president's nukes, Gus fights for freedom, and Skinner and Pearl rehearse an unthinkable farewell.
In Shops: 6/8/2021
SRP: $3.99