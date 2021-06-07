Blowing Up The Beast in American Vampire 1976 #9 [Preview]

American Vampire 1976 #9 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, the penultimate chapter in this series. As the solicit explains, things are getting desperate. Not final issue desperate, but pretty close. Can you even stop an apocalyptic demon invasion with a really big bomb? We'll find out soon. Check out the preview below.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #9 (OF 10)
DC Comics
0421DC052
0421DC053 – AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #9 (OF 10) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque
It's the beginning of the end. With their numbers cut and only hours left before the Earth cracks and humanity is conquered, the VMS has exhausted every smart defensive strategy. Their last hope is a marathon of increasingly desperate Hail Marys—culminating in a high-speed face-off with the Beast, freshly emerged from Hell in his terrifying final form. Before the score is settled, Travis taps into new powers to rally a surprising source of backup, Felicia takes control of the president's nukes, Gus fights for freedom, and Skinner and Pearl rehearse an unthinkable farewell.
In Shops: 6/8/2021
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
