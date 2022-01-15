Blue and Gold #5 Preview: Get Back to Where You Once Belonged

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The shenanigans of Blue Beetle and Booster Gold pull Rip Hunter way from an early Beatles concert in this preview of Blue and Gold #5. Check out the preview below.

BLUE & GOLD #5 (OF 8)

DC Comics

1021DC077

1021DC822 – BLUE & GOLD #5 (OF 8) CVR B SIMONE DI MEO PEACEMAKER CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Blue and Gold Restoration is open for business! Only issue is, our duo is falling apart while their waiting room is packed to the brim with mostly illegitimate problems. Now Omnizon, self-appointed ruler of Earth, is here to sentence Booster and Beetle to death for disobeying her royal rule of the land. It'll take a friend from the future to save their present and prevent a PR nightmare that could close their operation for good!

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

