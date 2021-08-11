Bob Kane's Batman & Robin Sketch For A Mother's Operation, At Auction

Bob Kane, co-creator of Batman (and for decades credited as the sole creator of Batman, thanks to the kind of deal with DC Comics that they would never give to others), lived to both see and benefit from the success of the character. Indeed, he was one of the most financially successful comic book creators and became one of the first bona fide comic book celebrities in the sixties, though Stan Lee soon outstripped him in that regard. And while he continued to work in TV animation and as an easel painter, the success of the Tim Burton movies brought him new attention, and he was a regular at comic conventions, where sketches such as the one below would have been created, now up for auction from Heritage Auctions, going under the hammer in a week, the 18th of August.

Who Steve, Eydie, or their mother were, we don't know. Vic Jarmel, however, was a theatrical agent with the General Artist agency in the fifties and sixties and represented Paul Anka, Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme, Eileen Barton, Sandra Dee, Nancy Sinatra, Bobbie Rydell, Annette Funicello, Jack Jones, Tammy Sands, and Jackie Gleason. When "The Jackie Gleason Show" moved to Miami, Jarmel went along and served as talent coordinator for Gleason for several years. He then remained in Florida, opening his own entertainment company and serving as talent coordinator for a number of Miami hotels, nightclubs, and cafes. And at some point, it seems, involved with Bob Kane…

Bob Kane – Batman and Robin Specialty Sketch Original Art (undated). The Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder, as drawn by the co-creator of Batman, Mr. Bob Kane. The duo were produced in ink on paper with an image area 7.5" x 5". The art has been personalized and signed. Glass front frame and matted with an overall size of 12.75" x 15". In Excellent condition.