Boba Fett Gets A Black, White And Red Star Wars Series In September

Star Wars: Boba Fett — Black, White & Red #1 launches in September from Marvel Comics, from Benjamin Percy and Chris Allen with covers by Alex Maleev, Josemaria Casanovas and Leinil Francis Yu. A four-issue series, it follows previous Star Wars: Black, White & Red anthologies from Marvel Comics that featured Darth Vader and Darth Maul, with new standalone stories by various creative teams told in the colour palette of.. well, black, white, and red. It began over at DC Comics with Harley Quinn, but Marvel soon picked it up and published many, many more such titles, such as Deadpool, Wolverine, Elektra, Aliens, Predator, and that kind of thing. Anyone for whom "red" means "blood".

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 (OF 4)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

"THE IMPOSSIBLE JOB"

BOBA FETT finds himself trapped in a situation he seemingly can't get out of!

The EMPIRE and an extreme REBEL faction are after the same bounty!

Fett needs to track down a deadly individual who has played both sides, and — to make things even more impossible — his target is hiding out in a volatile volcanic system!

"I'm a Star Wars nerd. I've seen the movies a million times, read the novels and the comics, and watched the shows. As a five-year-old, I rocked the Episode IV bedspread and as a college student, I hung the Tom Jung poster on the wall of my dorm. I've been dreaming about that universe for a long time. So, I'm thrilled to put a small mark on the franchise. I set him up with a merc mission that goes wrong in a hundred different ways — as he's caught between the demands of the Empire and a rogue faction of the Rebellion. We're setting a major sequence in a lava system that Fett has to navigate to hunt down the best thief in the galaxy. I'm so lucky to join forces with artist Chris Allen, who brings his eye for dynamic action, wild layouts, and granular detail to this twisty, turny story that will keep you guessing until the end." – Benjamin Percy. Star Wars: Boba Fett — Black, White & Red issue #1 is published on the 17th September, 2025.

