Bonyeer, Karate Kai & Monkey Claw In Keenspot January 2022 Solicits

Keenspot Entertainment has three launch issues- and that's it – for their January 2022 solicitations. Bonyeer The Aromatic #1, Junior High Horrors: Karate Kai #1 and Orange Blossom Monkey Claw #1, all out in January. Take a look…

BONYEER AROMATIC #1 CVR A PIYOTYCHO

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Hirano Piyotycho (A / CA) Hirano Piyotycho

Japanese sensation Hirano "Piyotycho" Masanori makes his English-language comic book debut! Bonyeer the Aromatic is a world-famous, treasure-hunting zombie-killer, but she has an embarrassing secret – her zombie-killing success is the result of Death-Dealing armpit stink, and the only thing keeping the world safe from her smell is an Odor-Neutralizing hoodie! But when fighting monsters works up a serious sweat, there's no stopping the funk from flying!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS KARATE KAI #1 CVR A KENT

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) Eric Kent

The little monsters from Gatlin Middle School are back, and they're getting tired of being bullied all the time. So what do you do when you want to stand up for yourself? Go to the principal and tell him what's going on? Of course not! You learn karate! Parodying a 38-year old movie isn't enough, so we're going all out by spoofing that AND a hit streaming show! The industry-first "Dyslexia Friendly" comic book is back, and this time, they finish things at the first-ever Gatlin Karate Tournament!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 5.99

ORANGE BLOSSOM MONKEY CLAN #1 CVR A KLAUS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Erik Klaus (A / CA) Erik Klaus

Kubert grad Erik Klaus expands the world of Ninjas & Robots, bringing his brand of Action-Packed Punk Rock Art to the Orange Blossom Monkey Clan! These Samurai Monkeys were trained to guard the southern islands of Mount Kumo, but after generations of peace, many have abandoned the Way of the Warrior. Now that danger looms on the horizon, a small crew of counter-culture monkeys are ready to prove that they have kept their battle skills sharp!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

