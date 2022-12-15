Book of Slaughter #1: BOOM! Unveils First Look at Upcoming One-Shot

Rich Johnston is out of the office today, having gotten stranded at the top of the London Eye for twelve hours after climbing out of his pod with a pair of high-powered binoculars in an attempt to peep at X-Men scripts through Kieron Gillen's window, and he needed to be airlifted down by the Royal Air Force and it was just a while thing. But you've got your old pal Jude Terror to hold down the fort, and we've got a first look at Book of Slaughter #1 from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios.

Book of Slaughter is a one-shot tying in with upcoming chapters of both Something is Killing the Children and House of Slaugher. From James Tynion IV, Werther Dell'Edera, Miquel Muerto, and AndWorld Design, Book of Slaughter features "a fan-favorite Slaughter whose secrets are yet to be revealed" and is set to hit stores later this month. The press release provides more info:

From the sidelines to the spotlight, the White Mask Maxine Slaughter features in this new special issue that ties together threads from both Slaughterverse series… but will her loyalties remain where they have always been, or will she show her true colors? In addition to being a precursor to upcoming chapters of both Something is Killing the Children and House of Slaughter, this special issue features a sizable guidebook that delves into the deep lore of the Order of St. George! BOOK OF SLAUGHTER #1 features main cover art by series artist Dell'Edera and fan favorite illustrator Dan Mora (Klaus, Once & Future), as well as variant cover art by acclaimed artist Stephanie Hans (Die), Francis Manapul (Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings), and Dylan Todd (Astonishing Times).

Book of Slaughter will be in stores on December 28th. Check out the preview below and a whole alphabet of variant covers below.

BOOK OF SLAUGHTER #1 CVR A MORA

OCT220298

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Dan Mora

The future of the Slaughterverse is laid bare by Something is Killing the Children and House of Slaughter creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera in the very first SIKTC one-shot special! From the sidelines to the spotlight, Book of Slaughter follows the white mask Maxine Slaughter… but will her loyalties remain where they are, or will she show her true colors? In addition to being a precursor to the upcoming chapters of both series, this special issue features a sizable guidebook that delves into the deep lore of the Order of St. George!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: $9.99