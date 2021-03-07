Boom to Sneak-Publish Magic: The Gathering Ashcan Comic This Week

Boom Studios recently acquired the comic book license to the Magic: The Gathering from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast LLC and in April will be publishing a new comic, Magic, by Jed MacKay, Ig Guara, Arianna Consonni, and Ed Dukeshire.

But this week, ahead of that, Boom Studios will be sending one copy of a special preview of the series, a Magic: The Gathering Ashcan, to every comic book story, which will include exclusive backmatter. Advance copies have been listed on eBay for up to $170, though none have sold at this point. A preview of the preview runs below:

Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a "spark" can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms — they are Planeswalkers. When coordinated assassination attempts on Guildmasters Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya rock the city of Ravnica and leave Jace Beleren's life hanging in the balance, a fuse is lit that threatens not just these three Guilds, but the entire plane of Ravnica. Now these three must covertly infiltrate the wild plane of Zendikar and form a tenuous alliance to uncover why the targets of the assassins have all been Planeswalkers. . . which will lead them straight to one of the most enigmatic characters in Magic history! MAGIC #1 features main cover art by acclaimed artist Matteo Scalera (Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn) as well as variant cover art by Guara, InHyuk Lee (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Junggeun Yoon (Seven Secrets), and a set of Hidden Planeswalker variant covers by artists Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin), Taj Tenfold (Abbott), and Magdalena Pagowska (The Library of Esoterica) featuring fan favorite characters Liliana Vess, Kaya the Ghost Assassin, and Sorin Markov. Fans can also pre-order the MAGIC PACK, a limited–edition Collector's Set of MAGIC #1 covers, featuring an exclusive MAGIC PACK variant by artist Mirka Andolfo (Mercy), along with the MAGIC #1 main cover by Scalera, a randomly inserted Hidden Planeswalker variant cover, and the Black blank sketch cover, available in April 2021.