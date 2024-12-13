Boom Studios' 20 For 20 Graphic Novel Collections Until December 2025

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: 20 for 20, graphic novel

Boom Studios today revealed the entire "20 For 20" slate: 20 titles from the publisher's past, that will see entire series collected in one go

Boom Studios today revealed the entire "20 For 20" slate: twenty titles from the publisher's past, that will see the entire series collected in one go for the very first time in new and exclusive editions, priced at $19.99 and aiming for mass market penetration.

JANUARY 2025: Deep State Complete Collection. There are some things the government doesn't want you to know about. John Harrow's one of them. Together with his partner, Agent Branch, Harrow operates missions to keep the state's secrets exactly that—secret. From the real story behind the assassination of JFK to MK ULTRA and advanced military technology, black-book agents Harrow and Branch are determined to make sure the public only knows what it needs to know. Everything else, horrifying or innocuous, is their problem. But when your life is covering up other people's secrets, how many must you keep from those close to you? Collects the complete series by Harvey Award-nominated writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, John Flood) and artist Ariela Kristantina (InSEXts, Wolverines) in a single volume for the first time! Collects Deep State #1-8.

FEBRUARY 2025 Ronin Island Complete Collection. Together in strength. When the Great Wind devastated Japan, Korea, and China, survivors found refuge on what they came to known as Ronin Island. Now, too young to have known any other world, Kenichi, son of a samurai, and Hana, daughter of farmers, must work together to stop a mutant plague that's consuming the mainland and quickly advancing on their home! In this serpentine ride through the 19th century where not all is what it seems, follow Kenichi, Hana, their friends, and their foes from Ronin Island to the mainland and back again as they search for a way to protect all that they know from the forces of the mutated byōnin and shogunate alike. Collecting the complete series from The New York Times best-selling author Greg Pak (Star Wars, Mech Cadet Yu) and artist Giannis Milonogiannis (Future State: Gotham, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe) in a single volume for the first time! Collects Ronin Island #1-12.

Jonesy Complete Collection. Jonesy will make you fall in love! Seriously, it's her special secret power—she can make you fall in love with anyone or anything else… except herself! But Jonesy knows what's cool… and her power definitely is! A laugh-out-loud high school comedy with sick zines, cute ferrets, and donuts to die for! Follow Jonesy through the life of a disaffected teenager in bummer high school and all the trouble that comes with being a human cupid's arrow! Collecting the complete series by Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn, Dial H for Hero) and Caitlin Rose Boyle (Frankie & the Creepy Cute Critters) in one volume for the first time! Collects Jonesy #1-12.

MARCH 2025 Bone Parish Complete Collection. "The Ash", which lets you connect to the memories of the dead, is the drug du jour in New Orleans. That's good news for the Winters family, the only ones who know how to produce it, except that it puts them in the crosshairs of much more dangerous criminal syndicates. Under siege by rivals on all sides and the dark secrets of The Ash itself, can the Winters family survive? And what does survival mean when resurrection is only a hit away? The complete run of Eisner Award-nominated writer Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man) and illustrator Jonas Scarf (Basilisk, Dark X-Men)'s critically-acclaimed series blends horror, crime, and family drama, collected in a single volume for the first time! Collects Bone Parish #1-12.

APRIL 2025 Joyride Complete Collection. Steal a spaceship and leave Earth behind. A simple plan made much more complicated by the fascist World Government Alliance that has put the planet on lockdown underneath an artificial sky. Still, that won't stop Uma Akkolyte, her best friend Dewydd, and their would-be-captor Catrin from embarking on a joyride unlike any other! Joyride is a gleeful mix of the thrill of exploration, the importance of friendship, and the fight against authoritarianism, with a cast of wild and gripping characters, human and alien alike! From writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly and artist Marcus To of the Eisner award-nominated Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy comes the definitive, complete collection of a truly unique and adventurous love letter to science-fiction! Collects Joyride #1-12.

SLAM! Complete Collection. From Fresh Meat Orientation to becoming leaders on-and-off the track, follow Jennifer "Knockout" Chu and Maisie "Can-Can" Huff on their journey to roller derby domination! Messy lives, complicated friendships, and new romance blossom as they learn to take their hits, get back up, break some bones, take on adult responsibilities, and jam on their competing teams in the Eastside Roller Girls league! From bestselling novelist, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, actress, and former Los Angeles Derby Doll Pamela Ribon (My Boyfriend is a Bear, Why Moms Are Weird), illustrator and painter Veronica Fish (Archie, Spider-Woman) and acclaimed artist Marina Julia (Lumberjanes, Adventure Time) comes the definitive collection of the beloved derby dramedy, Slam! Collects Slam! #1-4 and Slam! The Next Jam #1-4.

MAY 2025 Hit Complete Collection. Los Angeles in the 1950s is a place of contrast. It's home to the bright lights and movie stars of Hollywood's golden age… and a hotbed of organized crime muscling in on Mickey Cohen's turf. But LAPD has a plan—Harvey Slater, a detective authorized off-the-books to take care of "untouchable" criminal problems. The criminals aren't the only untouchable thing Slater's going after, though. When his captain's absent daughter returns, Slater quickly finds himself entangled in the trouble she brings with her… and her ties to his other cases! From writer Bryce Carlson (Zombie Tales) and artist Vanesa Del Rey (The Creeping Below), experience the entire dark, violent, and sensual look into corruption on both sides of the law, inspired by the true history of LA and collected into one volume for the first time! Collects Hit: 1955 #1-4 and Hit: 1957 #1-4.

Avant-Guards Complete Collection. Charlie was determined to leave sports behind when she transferred to the Georgia O'Keeffe College for Arts and Subtle Dramatics, but perky and very cute barely-a-basketball-team captain Liv has other ideas! With a ragtag crew, a persistent streak, and the future of the whole league on the line, Charlie and the Avant-Guards must come together to figure out who they are on-and-off the court! Charming and hilarious characters with a lot of heart shoot their shots until the final buzzer in this hit series about love, teamwork, and basketball! Collects the complete series by acclaimed writer Carly Usdin (Heavy Vinyl) and artist Noah Hayes (Wet Hot American Summer) in one volume for the first time! Collects The Avant-Guards #1-8 and The Avant-Guards: Down to the Wire.

JUNE 2025 Black Badge Complete Collection. Willy was the first boy scout to get every merit badge offered… except one. The one you don't get, the one you become: The Black Badge, a top-secret branch sent off to accomplish missions that adults never could. Kenny, Cliff, Mitz, and Willy may look like scouts who lost their tour group, but they're actually one of the most elite teams working for the government. But there are many secrets kept from them: the location of a long-presumed dead former member, the roles of the other Rainbow Jamboree participants, and ultimately the murderer of one of their own! Intrigue abounds as the kids have to pick up a world made a mess by adults. Experience the complete series by the Eisner-Award nominated creative team of New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT), and illustrators Tyler Jenkins and Hilary Jenkins (Peter Panzerfaust, King of Nowhere), in one volume for the first time! Collects Black Badge #1-12.

Heavy Vinyl Complete Collection. Chris has the perfect job at Vinyl Destination. Her boss and fellow employees are all super rad. They all love music, love fighting the patriarchy, and love kicking her out when they close for some reason?! When their favorite singer, Rosie Riot, mysteriously disappears, Chris is let into a secret that'll change her world: her coworkers are a teen girl vigilante squad! With the coolest job and friends in the world, Chris spends her day selling records and making music, and her nights solving mysteries and fighting for justice! From investigating vanishing musicians like the lead singer of Stegosour to taking on the shadowy corporate masters behind a suspicious battle of the bands, and with plenty of laughs, bonding moments, and jam sessions in between, the vinyl's never been heavier! Collects the complete series by acclaimed writer Carly Usdin (The Avant-Guards) and artists Nina Vakueva and Irene Flores in one volume for the first time! Collects Heavy Vinyl #1-8 (originally published as Hi-Fi Fight Club #1-3 and Heavy Vinyl #4-8).

JULY 2025 Zombie Tales Complete Collection. The ultimate zombie anthology has risen from the grave… and it's still hungry! From deeply disturbing tales of terror to gut-busting laughs, this collection has something for every type of zombie fan. Featuring work from the likes of industry legends Mark Waid, Keith Giffen, Steve Niles, Joe R. Lansdale, Karl Kesel, Andy Kuhn, Tom Peyer, Ming Doyle, William Messner-Loebs, Tom Fowler, Ron Lim, J.K. Woodward, and Eisner-Award winning artist Fábio Moon among a host of other horror heavies, this new collection re-assembles the complete series in a single volume for the first time! Collects Zombie Tales, Zombie Tales: Oblivious, Zombie Tales: The Dead, and Zombie Tales: The Series #1-12

AUGUST 2025 Day Men Complete Collection. The powerful vampire covens known as the "50 Families" control the world at night. In the light of the sun however, they rely on human enforcers called Day Men to maintain their grip. David Reid is their latest fixer, but when he becomes caught in the crossfire of a war between Shakespearean rival houses… he must find a way to not only survive, but uncover who has been pulling the real strings of power all along! The complete series by writers Matt Gagnon (Freelancers) and Michael Alan Nelson (Supergirl, Hexed), and Glyph Award-winning industry legend artist Brian Stelfreeze (Black Panther) is now available in a single volume for the very first time! Experience this bold reinvention of the classic vampire mythos in a story that blends the best of horror and crime. Collects Day Men #1-8.

SEPTEMBER 2025 Clive Barker's Next Testament Complete Collection. God has returned, God help us all. The entire Harvey Award-nominated saga from visionary horror author Clive Barker is collected here for the very first time. Julian Demond, captain of industry, has left behind everything to begin a walkabout — he believes he's on a mission from God. While in the wasteland, he comes across a figure unlike any other, who calls himself Wick…and claims to be God. Their journey will span the globe, as neither man merely wants to make a mark on a world, but a scar… Clive Barker, along with internationally acclaimed artist Haemi Jang (Hellraiser: The Road Below) come together to create a legendary work in the canon of one of the great writers of our era. Collects Clive Barker's Next Testament #1-12.

The Backstagers Complete Collection. There's magic in the theatre—when the crowd hushes, the lights go up, the curtain opens—but for Jordy and the Backstagers, the real magic's behind-the-scenes…literally! Monsters, spirits, and an entire magical world are waiting just off-stage and the Backstagers are the only ones who know! Join the stage crew on fantastic adventures as they deal with troublesome tool mice, fierce phantoms, and finding love and friendship despite feeling like outcasts at their all-boys school! From GLADD, Prism, and Eisner award-winning writer James Tynion IV (WYND, Batman) and artist Rian Sygh (Adventure Time, Munchkin), plus shorts by James Tynion IV and Sam Johns with artists Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance), Caitlin Rose Boyle (Jonesy), Katy Farina (the Baby-Sitters Little Sister series), and more! Collects The Backstagers #1-8, The Backstagers: 2018 Valentine's Intermission, The Backstagers: Halloween Intermission, and the The Backstagers story from The BOOM! Box 2016 Mix Tape.

OCTOBER 2025 The Red Mother Complete Collection. The last thing Daisy saw was her boyfriend disappearing into the darkness. The first thing Daisy saw with her new prosthetic eye was red. And she's seeing more and more… It starts with lost love and as Daisy's new eye shows her more of the red-hued world—people and things that aren't otherwise there—she gets dragged into a mystery far bigger than she ever imagined. What can she do in the face of the Red Mother? A haunting series from Jeremy Haun (Haunthology, The Beauty) and Danny Luckert (Regression, Shock Shop) about the unseen horrors that surround us! Collects The Red Mother #1-12.

Hero Squared Complete Collection. In the breadth of the multiverse, you could be anything! Even Captain Valor, the legendary superhero, could be a simple slacker named Milo in our world! And is he ever?! When Valor finds himself shunted a universe over and living with his pathetic parallel, it's a team-up for the ages! Together, can they save the world from Valor's arch-enemy, Calignous, who just so happens to be the variant version of Milo's girlfriend, Stephie? Maybe! A superheroic farce from the Bwa-ha-ha boys, two of the greatest writers of all cape comics, Keith Giffen & J. M. DeMatteis with artists Joe Abraham, Nathan Watson, and more! The ultimate collection of powered hijinks, multiversal metaness, and complicated love triangles! Collects the Hero Squared X-Tra Sized Special one-shot, Hero Squared (2005) #1-3, Hero Squared (2006) #1-6, Hero Squared: Love and Death #1-3, and the Planetary Brigade spinoff series, Planetary Brigade #1-2 and Planetary Brigade: Origins #1-3.

NOVEMBER 2025 2 Guns Complete Collection. It shouldn't be complicated, it's just robbing a bank. Unfortunately for Trench and Steadman, neither knows that the other is working undercover. Even more unfortunately, the $50 million that they're stealing doesn't actually belong to the mob and has set them in the sights of an even greater threat! The ultimate team-up between two loose cannons for the DEA and Naval Intelligence that has them blasting their way through the Southwest looking to clear their names! But when they can't trust anyone else, can they trust each other? And what happens when it's not just the mobs and the Feds after them, but the Russians and a mysterious Third Gun after them too? The twisty, turny, buddy-cop-gone-wrong crime romp by Steven Grant (The Punisher) and artists Mateus Santolouco (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Emilio Laiso (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) in a complete collection for the first time! Collects 2 Guns #1-5 and 3 Guns #1-6.

Ghosted in L.A. Complete Collection. Daphne Walters' Los Angeles story seems pretty common—she followed her high school boyfriend to college only to be immediately and unceremoniously dumped a thousand miles away from home. Her roommate doesn't want her around either, but fortunately one heart-broken night brings her to Rycroft Manor, an apartment complex with more roommates and drama than she had ever bargained for—and they're all ghosts! While helping out the long-lingering and new residents of Rycroft, Daphne has to deal with everything from angry spirits, the mystery ghost behind the basement door, and her college roommate Michelle trying to exorcise her new friends out of their own home! All while dealing with a complicated love life, a more complicated best friend-ship, and learning her place in LA! GLADD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman, Superman: The Harvests of Youth) and illustrator Siobhan Keenan (Jem and the Holograms, KFC Presents I Love You Colonel Sanders) present a thrilling and fun tale about friendship, romance, and living your best (after) life that you won't want to leave on read. Collects Ghosted in LA #1-12.

DECEMBER 2025 The Traveler Complete Collection. From the minds of comic book legend Stan Lee and Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, Daredevil), Tom Peyer (The Wrong Earth), and artist Chad Hardin (Harley Quinn) comes the greatest hero of all-time! When quantum scientist Ronald Lessik's experiment went wrong, he was transformed into the time-manipulating superhero, the Traveler! Now, he seeks to find his true love, herself lost in time and space, and defend the world from threats like the Split-Second Men, temporal ghosts, the time-lost planet Anachronopolis, and even comes face-to-face with fellow hero Soldier Zero! A gripping sci-fi superhero adventure by industry legends and from the mind of one of the most prolific creators in all comic history, Stan Lee! Collects The Traveler #1-12.

Misfit City Complete Collection Everybody's seen The Gloomies, it's a real cult-classic from the '80s! Unfortunately for the residents of Cannon Cove, covered in fog 287 days of the year, things aren't quite as exciting as the movie…or are they? When friends Wilder, Macy, Karma, Dot, and Ed end up with the map of the recently-departed Captain Denby, that may lead to real treasure from real pirate Black Mary, they're thrust into an adventure worthy of an irresistible pop theme! But they're not the only ones who want the treasure. Can they solve the mysteries of their formerly-dreary town and grab the booty before the baddies? The adventure worth its weight in pirate gold by award-winning screenwriter Kiwi Smith (Legally Blonde, Trinkets), Kurt Lustgarten, and illustrator Naomi Franquiz (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) in a complete collection for the first time! Collects Misfit City #1-8.

