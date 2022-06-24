Boom Studios Full September 2022 Solicits – Briar #1 To BRZRKR #10

Christopher Cantwell and German Garcia's Briar #1 launches from Boom Studios in September, as well as RL Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100. As well as Buffy, Firefly, Wynd, Something Is Killing The Children, Orcs, Grim, BRZRKR, Once And Future, Magic The Gathering, Faithless, Flavor Girls, Jim Henson's Storyteller and more.

BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR A GARCIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220285

JUL220286 – BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR B PAQUETTE – 4.99

JUL220287 – BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR C ANDOLFO – 4.99

JUL220288 – BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV PAQUETTE – 4.99

JUL220289 – BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV ANDOLFO – 4.99

JUL220290 – BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV FRISON – 4.99

JUL220291 – BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR GARCIA – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) German Garcia

What if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after… and instead had to save herself?

Set in a brutal fantasy world that time forgot, this isn't the fairy tale you know!

Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America, Halt and Catch Fire) and rising artist Germán Garc a (Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land) reimagine the classic tale as an epic dark fantasy adventure.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220292

JUL220293 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR B JACOBUS – 4.99

JUL220294 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR C GLOW VAR FRANCAVILLA – 5.99

JUL220295 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR D GLOW VAR JACOBUS – 5.99

JUL220296 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR E BLANK SKETCH VAR – 4.99

JUL220297 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR F 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 4.99

JUL220298 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR G 25 COPY INCV GORHAM – 4.99

JUL220299 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR H 50 COPY INCV FRISON – 4.99

JUL220300 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR I 100 COPY INCV BARENDS – 4.99

JUL220301 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR J 150 COPY SIGNED STINE – 4.99

JUL220302 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR K UNLOCKABLE FRANCAVILLA – 4.99

JUL220303 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 (OF 4) CVR L BG VAR HOTZ – 4.99

(W) R. L. Stine (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Francesco Francavilla

R.L Stine is back-but not for the faint of heart-with a chilling take on an iconic character, perfect for fans of Fear Street and EC Comics horror titles!

In the first of Stine's reanimated reimaginings, you're familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely!

Horror lovers won't want to miss the legendary author's return to comics in his first creator-owned single issue series, with art by A.L. Kaplan (Maw, Jim Henson's The Storyteller).

Fans also won't want to miss celebrating this milestone event with a Björn Barends variant signed by R.L. Stine and not one but two extra spooky glow in the dark covers by Francesco Francavilla and original Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220308

JUL220309 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR B BERNARDO – 9.99

JUL220310 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR C WRAP VAR MERCADO – 9.99

JUL220311 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR – 9.99

JUL220312 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR E FOIL MONTES – 11.99

JUL220313 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR F 10 COPY INCV – 9.99

JUL220314 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR G 25 COPY INCV – 9.99

JUL220315 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR H 50 COPY INCV KIRKHAM – 9.99

JUL220316 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR I 100 COPY INCV LEE (C – 9.99

JUL220317 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR J UNLOCKABLE VAR – 9.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Moises Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, Miguel Mercado (A / CA) Dan Mora

A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue-and kicks off brand new beginnings!

Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists including Dan Mora, Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Miguel Mercado!

News of a deadly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and Earth, and even a home long since destroyed.

As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers.

The epic culmination of a story years in the making!

In the spirit of fan favorite issues like the landmark X-Force #1, each copy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 also contains 1 of 10 collectible trading cards, with art by Kris Anka, and designs by Dylan Todd, featuring your favorite Rangers and villains and an exclusive art print!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS MEGAZORD PACK (BUNDLE) #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220318

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott (A) Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Dan Mora (CA) Keyla K. Valerio

Some of the biggest Power Rangers stories of all time return!

Return to where it all began, and relive the first appearance of fan favorite villain Drakkon, the commemorative crossover event Shattered Grid celebrating 25 years of Power Rangers, and the first appearance of the iconic Ranger Slayer!

This highly collectible pack of five issues features all-new variant covers by Keyla Valerio, exclusive to this set.

The Megazord Pack includes Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #9, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, Go Go Power Rangers #1, and Go Go Power Rangers #8.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 39.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN TP VOL 05

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220319

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Inhyuk Lee

The dust is finally settling on the Eltarian War… but the battle is far from over!

With their very connection to the Morphin Grid at stake, the Rangers must embark on a desperate mission to the Lion Empire, or risk losing their powers forever!

But to do so, they'll have to leave behind one of their own, who is soon faced with a deadly threat of their own…

Rising star Mat Groom (Ultraman, Inferno Girl Red) and fan favorite artist Moisés Hidalgo (Dark Blood) take control of the Command Center to usher in the next pulse-pounding Mighty Morphin saga!

Collects Mighty Morphin #17-20.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 16.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #6 CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220320

JUL220321 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #6 CVR B HANS – 4.99

JUL220322 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #6 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANINDITO – 4.99

JUL220323 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #6 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

JUL220324 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #6 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Sonia Liao (CA) Ario Anindito

Can Giles and Willow set the spell right? And more importantly, can Xander stop Willow when she recognizes what Spike truly is?

Between Buffy's absent slayer-senses and Willow's increasing temper, the stakes could not be higher as Xander brings omens of an even more ominous threat…

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY 97 TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220325

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Casey Gilly, Danny Lore, Lilah Sturges (A) Marianna Ignazzi, Bayleigh Underwood, Claire Roe (CA) Jenny Frison

While it's a flashback to the 90s, this isn't any old rerun…

Buffy and Willow are trapped in a retro reality, can they find their way out of the demonic labyrinth of clothes, soft drinks, ads, and makeup, and discover the evil that put them there?

And for long-time Buffy fans to sink their fangs into-a selection of classic Buffy comics from the 90s!

Collects the Buffy '97 one-shot as well as stories previously published in the Buffy 25th Anniversary Special, along with a curated selection of classic bonus material!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #8 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220326

JUL220327 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #8 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

JUL220328 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #8 CVR C 15 COPY INCV WILDGOOSE – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Mona Finden

Will the help of newly-trained allies be enough for Inara, Simon and Leonard to survive the Tax Collector, and the shocking reveal of an even deadlier weapon?

Meanwhile, new mysteries arise with the mercenaries out in space, and Owen takes action in ways the Serenity crew couldn't possibly predict…

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FIREFLY RETURN TO EARTH THAT WAS DLX ED HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220329

(W) Greg Pak, David M. Booher, Jeff Jenson (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Ethan Young, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pius Bak, Vincenzo Federici, Jose Jaro, Jordi Perez (CA) Marie Krupina

The Serenity soars again, with Kaylee captaining a crew including River, Jayne and the bandit Leonard Chang-Benitez.

They'll soon find themselves drawn into a conflict and put on a collision course with new enemies… and some surprising old friends!

Evading the Alliance, the crew are stranded on The-Earth-That-Was, a strange world filled with ancient artifacts, a new civilization and…maybe even hope?

Collects Firefly #25-36, Firefly: River Run #1, and Firefly: Holiday Special #1.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 75

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN SLAUGHTER PACK (BUNDLE) #4

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220330

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Lee Garbett

While Archer's Peak sent Erica to hell and back, her long-awaited origins at the House of Slaughter are something terrible to behold.

Contains Something is Killing the Children #16-20 by Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House On The Lake) and artist Werther Dell'Edera that first introduced Erica Slaughter and the Order of St. George to the world.

Each issue features a brand new, exclusive painted cover by Eisner Award-nominated artist Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel, Shadecraft) on premium card stock.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 39.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN SCARLET BANDANA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220331

Collect the next mask in the series!

The mysterious Scarlet Masks are the secret lorekeepers of the Order of St. George.

Join the House of Slaughter with this comics-accurate, cosplay-ready bandana, made from premium, high quality materials!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WYND THRONE IN SKY #2 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220335

JUL220336 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #2 (OF 5) CVR B DIALYNAS – 5.99

JUL220337 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CORONA – 5.99

JUL220338 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 5.99

JUL220339 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #2 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 5.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Wynd and Merien consider a risky journey into the foreboding mountains, where the deadly cold might be the least of their worries.

Danger and betrayal (and maybe even a little romance) confront our heroes at every turn, while elsewhere, the Duke makes plans of his own…

Don't miss the next thrilling story in the Wynd saga, from the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GRIM #5 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220340

JUL220341 – GRIM #5 CVR B FOIL FLAVIANO – 5.99

JUL220342 – GRIM #5 CVR C FRISON – 3.99

JUL220343 – GRIM #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV FRANNY – 3.99

JUL220344 – GRIM #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 3.99

JUL220345 – GRIM #5 CVR F UNLOCABLE VAR FRISON – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

The truth behind Jessica Harrow's mysterious death, and her connection to the Grim Reaper is finally revealed!

But how does this connect to her unique abilities, and the ancient force known only as… THE END?

The epic first arc of the breakout hit of 2022 concludes here, revealing macabre secrets and what lies ahead for the future of the series!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR A GARNEY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220346

JUL220347 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR B EASTMAN (MR) – 3.99

JUL220348 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR C FOIL GARNEY (MR) – 4.99

JUL220349 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR D FOIL EASTMAN (MR) – 4.99

JUL220350 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR E 10 COPY INCV OLIVETTI ( – 3.99

JUL220351 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR F 50 COPY INCV EASTMAN (M – 3.99

JUL220352 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR G 75 COPY INCV OLIVETTI ( – 3.99

JUL220353 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #10 (OF 12) CVR H 100 COPY INCV EASTMAN ( – 3.99

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

As B.'s full fury is unleashed, a new discovery promises to bring the answers he's been seeking for centuries.

But as the team travels to uncover the mysteries of B.'s birth once and for all, will Caldwell finally reveal his master plan?

There are just three issues left in the saga of this immortal warrior, as writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt build towards a conclusion that will blow fans' minds!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #29 CVR A CONNECTING MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220354

JUL220355 – ONCE & FUTURE #29 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

JUL220356 – ONCE & FUTURE #29 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ROBLES – 3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's bestselling fantasy epic is nearly complete, and it's all been building to this!

In the penultimate issue, Mary and Bridgette will need all of the help they can get to defeat Arthur's greatest weapon…

And with all of the remaining contenders vying for ultimate power, there's just no way of telling who will come out victorious!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BASILISK #11 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220357

JUL220358 – BASILISK #11 CVR B SOOK – 3.99

JUL220359 – BASILISK #11 CVR C 25 COPY INCV SOOK – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

Deep in the earth, the Five witnessed something truly awful that they'll never forget, something connected to their equally fearsome abilities.

In the present, Hannah is brought to the commune, while Vanessa's madness and bloodlust take on a whole new level, threatening everyone around her…

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FAITHLESS III TP VOL 03 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220360

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Maria Llovet

Faith's descent isn't always pretty… but it is sexy as hell!

After Faith's paintings take the art world by storm, she vanishes as quickly as she comes, leaving tongues wagging.

Is her disappearance a wild publicity stunt, a cry for help from an uninitiated artist, or something altogether too sinister to fathom? With Louis Thorne behind her catastrophic rise to stardom… who's really to say?

Collects Faithless III #1-6.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #18 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220361

JUL220362 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #18 CVR B SECRET PLANESWALKER VAR – 5.99

JUL220363 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

Tezzeret knows he's been betrayed… and he's set his bloodhound, Tibalt, on the traitor's trail.

Now Garruk, Chandra, and Niko are all that stand between Davriel Cane and a gruesome death at Tibalt's hands.

But the appearance of a guest Planeswalker might just give our heroes exactly what they need to find their way back to Ravnica, and save Vraska, Kaya, and Ral!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SEVEN SECRETS TP VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220364

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

The final volume of Seven Secrets is here, from bestselling author Tom Taylor (DCeased), artist Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and colorist Walter Baiamonte!

As Caspar discovers his true origins, the Order is faced with its greatest (and perhaps last!) challenge as the very nature of the secrets themselves are finally revealed.

Collects Seven Secrets #13-18.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 16.99

FLAVOR GIRLS #3 (OF 3)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220365

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

In the monumental final issue of Flavor Girls, can Sara step up to the task and complete her training?

What's more, can she finish in time to help the Flavor Girls save the entire world from the Agarthian threat?

Lo c Locatelli-Kournwsky's beautiful story of friendship and heroism concludes with an epic oversized issue that fans will not want to miss!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 7.99

JIM HENSONS THE STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220366

(W) Andre R Frattino, Darcie Little Badger, Emilia Cilento, Deron Bennett (A) Nori Retherford, Alexandra Fastovets, Emilia Cilento, Dani Pendergast (CA) Frany

The Ringo Award-winning anthology series returns with four spellbinding fables based on Caribbean, Lipan Apache, Celtic, and Japanese Shapeshifter myths!

Award-winning authors, along with a team of incredibly talented artists, curate this collection of legends from around the world, brought to life with timeless themes that will delight Henson fans and all readers.

Collects Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Shapeshifters #1-4.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 24.99

ORCS THE CURSE #3 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220367

JUL220368 – ORCS THE CURSE #3 (OF 4) CVR B MACLEAN – 5.99

JUL220369 – ORCS THE CURSE #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MACLEAN – 5.99

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

Pez tries to cool her heels after causing utter chaos with her pranks, when she finds an unexpected adventuring partner from a nearby stronghold of rival forest dwellers.

But there's an evil mist growing on the horizon, one that the Wise Woman has fought against for many, many years…

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 5.99