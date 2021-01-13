Boom Studios Promotes Esther Kim and Morgan Perry

Two years ago, Bleeding Cool reported on Esther Kim, former comic shop manager, moving from Image Comics as a Sales Representative then Administrative Assistant, to Boom, Studios as Marketing Coordinator. Well, tonight Boom Studios has let us know that Esther Kim will now be their Marketing Lead.

Esther joined the company in 2018, bringing with her experience from comic book retail at the nationally recognized Fantom Comics in Washington, D.C. as well as a stint at Image Comics. In her two years with BOOM! Studios, Esther has taken on a lead role in the company's publicity efforts, resulting in effusive praise from numerous of the company's creative partners and more regular coverage in a diverse array of media and news outlets.

They have also promoted Morgan Perry, who hit Bleeding Cool headlines last year for promoting comic book stores in lockdown, from retailer representative to Retail Sales Lead.

Morgan joined the company in 2017 and has been a critical part of growing the company's business in the direct (comic book shop) market. Not only has Morgan launched and overseen the BOOM! Guarantee program for retailers, which set the standard for retailer support and returnability programs, but she was a critical player in the company leading the way in retailer support in 2020. This was perhaps best exemplified by the comprehensive "safe service" shopping map she assembled that received coverage in the New York Times.

"We're thrilled to announce the promotions of Esther Kim and Morgan Perry, who have both been instrumental in BOOM! Studios' continued growth and success through their dedicated efforts in ensuring that BOOM! Studios leads the way in relationships with the press and our retail partners," said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing.

