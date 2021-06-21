Boom Studios' Save Yourself! Wants Laila Starr's Review Crown

Ahead of tomorrow's Final Order Cutoff date for Boom Studios' latest creator-owned series, Save Yourself! by Bones Leopard and Kelly and Nichole Matthews, we asked whether the series would be received more like Wynd by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas or Seven Secrets by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo. The answer it seems may be another Boom series altogether – The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V. and Filipe Andrade. Save Yourself! was ordered in by retailers at a level similar to Laila Starr so far. Laila Starr #1 has sold over 33,000 copies at this point but only 25,000 before reorders and multiple printings. Save Yourself! has already had 23,000 copies, which is about 10% less than Laila Starr came in initially. An impressive feat for a writer like Bones Leopard debuting their first creator-owned comic book series, but the first issue is racking up positive reviews similarly as well. The Queen of Critical Acclaim is certainly Ms. Starr these days if review aggregation site, ComicBook Round Up, is to be believed. The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3 released this week and landed on the site's Highest Rated Current Issues list in the #2 spot, matching the average rating of 9.8 that put issue #2 in pole position.

That's well ahead of some of the biggest books of the week like Planet Sized X-Men #1, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1, and Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #1. Likewise, Save Yourself! #1's average rating of 9.0 is higher than those juggernaut releases. As more reviews come in, will it be able to match Laila Starr's critical acclaim? Or will Mamo #1 from Sas Milledge end up being Boom's next reviewer darling? In the meantime, Save Yourself! will have to settle for another similarity – selling out on the week of release, as announced by Boom yesterday. The second printing features a new cover by the Matthews sisters and also has an FOC date this coming Monday, the 21st of June alongside that fifth printing of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1.