BOOM! Unhides Preview of Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #4

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #4, hitting stores later this month on July 27th.

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) and in partnership with Wizards of the Coast LLC, announced today a first look at MAGIC: THE HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4, the latest issue in the four-issue comic book series from comic book and screenwriter Mairghread Scott (Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy), artists Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse) and Jacques Salomon (Magic: Master of Metal), colorist Francesco Segala (All-New Firefly) with Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, about the deadly Liliana Vess and the hidden planeswalker she discovers who will change the fate of the entire multiverse forever, available in July 2022.

In the stunning climax, Isona Maive, the recently released Hidden Planeswalker, plans a reckless mission in the most dangerous corner of the multiverse—hoping to save her home plane, even if it imperils the rest of the multiverse. With Liliana's pupil at the mercy of Tezzeret's poisonous and misleading whispers, will Liliana have the strength to be a hero, even if it makes her feel like a villain?

MAGIC: THE HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 features main and variant cover art by acclaimed artist Karen S. Darboe (Bloodline: the Daughter of Blade), Yanick Paquette (Wonder Woman) with Mat Lopes, Ario Anindito (Star Wars: The High Republic), as well as a set of connecting variant cover art by award-winning illustrator Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers).