Boom's Ross Richie Steps Down From Day-To-Day as Chairman of the Board

Ross Richie, Co-Founder and CEO of Boom Studios for over 16 years, has been appointed to Chairman of Boom Studios' Board of Directors. Boom Studios PR states that "In this new role, Mr. Richie will continue to provide vision and strategy for the company, targeting new business activities and arrangements to take the company to its next stage." and quotes Richie as saying "While it's difficult to shift away from being hands-on in the daily activity of the company, this new role will allow me to concentrate more deeply on trailblazing, which is my greatest passion. BOOM! Studios has tremendous momentum in every facet of our business, which coupled with my confidence in the strong team I've built to manage the daily operations of the company, means there's no better time for me to make this transition to create new opportunities. We've built the largest independently owned library of comics properties in America together, and the opportunities ahead are thrilling."

Scott Lenet, who is stepping down as Chairman of the Board after serving in that role for the past decade, is quoted as saying "I'm very proud of Ross, having seen how he has built BOOM! from the ground up, recruited a world-class team, and created one of the most innovative and creator-friendly models in media. It's been an honor being Ross' partner in building the company, and I continue to expect great things from Ross and BOOM! as he grows into this next leadership role. It goes without saying that I look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board." Mr. Richie's transition from the CEO role to Chairman of the Board will move him out of day-to-day management. The leadership of the company will remain in the hands of Stephen Christy (President, Development), Matt Gagnon (Editor-in-Chief), Joy Huffman (CFO), and Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing) – each of whom will remain in their respective roles.