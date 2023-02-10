Boy vs. Shark, Graphic Novel by Paul Gilligan About Toxic Masculinity Paul Gilligan is working on a new graphic novel about toxic masculinity and being a biy growing up when the movie Jaws was released.

Paul Gilligan, creator of newspaper strip Pooch Cafe and graphic novel King of the Mole People. its sequel Rise of the Slugs and Pluto Rocket: New In Town, has sold his latest graphic novel , Boy vs. Shark. A graphic memoir about toxic masculinity and the summer that Jaws was released, it tells the story of "Ten-year-old Paul being terrified of sharks, but when he forces himself to see the hit movie to keep up with his more daring friends, he is traumatized into imagining a shark living in his bedroom, where it begins to act as a sort of machismo Jiminy Cricket."

Tundra Editorial Assistant Peter Phillips and Tara Walker, Vice President and Publisher, Penguin Random House Canada Young Readers have acquired world rights to Boy vs. Shark and it will be published in the autumn of 2024. Paul Gilligan's agent Stephen Barr at Writers House negotiated the deal. Paul tweeted out the news, "Was anyone else as traumatized as I was by seeing Jaws as a kid? Proud to announce my new book deal, "Boy vs. Shark", a graphic memoir about toxic masculinity and the summer Jaws was released. Publication is slated for fall 2024 from Tundra/Penguin.

Tundra, part of Penguin Random House, is Canada's oldest children's book publisher, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017. They publish primarily for young readers, in a wide range of categories: board books, picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, illustrated nonfiction and middle-grade fiction. Tundra is the home of many writers and illustrators from Canada, the United States and beyond, as well as Canadian classics The Hockey Sweater and Mordecai Richler's Jacob Two-Two.

One of the largest literary agencies in the world, the New York-based Writers House was founded by Al Zuckerman, a former novelist, TV writer, and teacher of playwriting at Yale.