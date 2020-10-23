Brandon Graham Returns to Image Comics With Rain Like Hammers

Brandon Graham has been working on his next comic book series, Rain Like Hammers, for quite some time. In 2010, he stated that "I've got a detective thing called 'Rain like Hammers' that I want to do as a one shot after I get a big chunk of Multiple warheads out there".cAugust 2018, he posted this cover, describing the comic book as "a 1920's style flapper science fiction."

In December 2018, he posted this title page, with a breakdown of the perspective on it.

In April 2019, he wrote,

My main thing right now is RAIN LIKE HAMMERS, that I'm 80 something pages into– It'll get an official release date when I've got 120 pages done. Here's the (not quite finished) opening spread to issue 3

Six months ago, posting the image below, he stated he was working on the fourth issue. And it is only five issues long.

We know that, because Rain Like Hammers by Brandon Graham is being solicited by Image Comics for publication in January 2021.

RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #1 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV200018

(W) Brandon Graham (A/CA) Brandon Graham

KING CITY AND PROPHET writer and artist BRANDON GRAHAM returns with an all-new OVERSIZED FIVE-ISSUE SERIES!

Eugene is a new inhabitant of Elephant, a walking city on the desert world of Crown Majesty. Far from friends and family, he spends most of his time navigating melancholy daydreams, toying with alien technology, and researching the best places to find high-quality fast food. At best, his life is lonely and monotonous-but all of that changes when a mysterious force begins destroying Crown Majesty's walking cities!In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $4.99

Brandon Graham has a strong body of work behind him, but he is also a controversial creator regarding people's accounts of his treatment of others, – and that was in 2018. He knows that with the news of a new series from Image Comics, there may be further discussions regarding that. Though he is unlikely to respond with a similar "diss track" as last time.