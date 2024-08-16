Brandon Thomas & Fico Ossio Launch New Black Lightning Series From DC

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: black lightning, DC All-In

Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio Launch a New Black Lightning #1 Mini-Series From DC Comics in November

Article Summary Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio team up for a Black Lightning mini-series launching in November from DC Comics.

Jefferson Pierce leads a new metahuman outreach initiative, with his daughter Anissa needing help.

Thomas is known for his work on Outsiders, Black Manta, and Hardware: Season One; Ossio debuts on Black Lightning.

Black Lightning #1 features variant covers by Sanford Greene, Taurin Clarke, and Juliet Nneka.

Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio are creating a new Black Lightning series in November as part of DC's new DC All In promotion,

"Black Lightning is back, and this time, it's a family affair! Jefferson Pierce leads the Justice League's new metahuman outreach initiative, helping those with powers before they can cause harm to themselves or others—but everything changes when its his own daughter, Anissa Pierce, who comes to him for help. With Thunder's dangerous new powers and the new Masters of Disaster jeopardizing the coexistence between humans and Metas, Black Lightning is on the front lines of a culture war brewing in the suburbs of Metropolis!

Black Lightning is the latest DC work for both Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio. Thomas has previously written the character as part of an Outsiders story in Batman: Urban Legends, along with other titles including Black Manta, Aquamen, and Hardware: Season One. For Fico Ossio, who's previous DC work includes Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom, the series is his first time tackling Black Lightning, and he's putting his own visual stamp on the character."

With variant covers from Sanford Greene, Taurin Clarke, and Juliet Nneka. Black Lightning #1 (of 5) is published on Wednesday, November the 13th. This follows other recent announced launches from DC Comics ahead of today's solicits going live,

