Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui Launch A New JSA Comic For DC All-In

Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui Launch A New Justice Society Of America - JSA - Comic For DC All-In at San Diego Comic-Con

A new JSA comic book series was teased in Mark Waid and Dan Mora's Justice League Unlimited. And now a new series has been announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Written by Jeff Lemire and drawn by Diego Olortegui, the new Justice Society Of America series will feature a classic version of the team but also the Infinity Inc.

Look for the series to launch from DC Comics in November, and more from DC Comics to announce across San Diego Comic-Con. Although that probably all depends on whether or not the current Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin JSA series gets any later, I suppose. They wouldn't want the streams to cross I am guessing..

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect quite a busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result. At least as busy as it was yesterday… maybe even more.

The Justice Society of America was conceived by editor Sheldon Mayer and writer Gardner Fox and first appeared in All Star Comics #3 in 1940, making it the first team of superheroes in comic books. Its original members were Doctor Fate, Hourman, the Spectre, Sandman, Atom, the Flash, Green Lantern and Hawkman.

