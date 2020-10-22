Brett Booth Returns To Marvel With Jonathan Hickman's X-Men #17

For the longest time, Brett Booth – artist on Titans, Teen Titans, Flash, Nightwing, Flash Forward and Justice League at DC Comics – has been wanting to work for Marvel again. With a little X-Men under his belt, I understand that Marvel editorial thought his art style was too old fashioned, too "nineties" and associated with a time that Marvel was thematically tacking away from. But then, of course, Donny Cates has been doing his best to revive the nineties at Marvel. And X-Men showrunner Jonathan Hickman gets what – and who – he wants for the Dawn Of X comics. Hickman has been drawing from all sorts of X-Men history for the current storyline, those that Brett Booth has worked on.

And now, for 2021, Brett Booth will be returning to Marvel, taking over from Leinil Yu and drawing the central ongoing X-Men comic book, one of the best-selling comics in the direct market comic book shops, and most likely Marvel's bestselling title. That's not just a return to Marvel, that's an arrival in a blaze of glory, and it is likely not to be an editorially popular move. But Jonathan Hickman gets what Jonathan Hickman wants. And Jonathan wants Brett,

The listing in Marvel's just-published solicitations doesn't tell us much. And the cover is still by Leinil Yu. But it is worth recalling that Booth and Yu worked together on the X-Men before, including X-Men #108 written by Chris Claremont which saw the death of Moira MacTaggert, now revealed as a fake-out, and now central to the X-Men mythos. Might the choice to bring Brett Booth on board indicate a return to that story – or at least of Moira? After all, that death scene still doesn't make much sense now, even with a Shi'ar Golem… The solicitations run below.

X-MEN #17

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRETT BOOTH (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

STORM THE EMPIRE!

When the Shi'ar Empire asks the X-Men for help, Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl answer the call.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99