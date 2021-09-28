Brian Bendis Doubles Down On Toilet Habits Of Green Arrow (Spoilers)

Earlier today, in a possibly vaguely amusing fashion, we looked at the appearance of Green Arrow in today's Checkmate #4 by Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev as giving us a major revelation for the DC Comics Universe. The news that Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, used to come to the Justice League Watchtower satellite orbital headquarters for one thing and one thing only.

To relieve his bowels while looking at the Earth below him. Quite a drop. But then I also read Justice League #68 also out today, and we might get a better insight into Green Arrow's girlfriend, the Black Canary's reluctance to visit the Watchtower satellite, as the team search for a new headquarters. She doesn't want to go into orbit.

Also, she may have a problem with the view if Oliver Queen has beaten her to the throne. No one needs to see that in a relationship, you need to preserve the mystery. Unless you are into that sort of thing of course. But what's Oliver Queen up to in this issue?

He's with Checkmate and it seems, as ever, there remains only one thing on his mind. Seriously, Bendis, Green Arrow isn;t just thinking about pooping all the time. Are we going to have a spinoff called Brown Arrow any time soon? Oh and you know what? the next issue of Justice League is going to be #69. I wonder if Bendis will have many related jokes to slip into that issue as well?

