Brian Devine and Dave Devine's YA Graphic Novel, From Both Sides

Brian Devine and Dave Devine's debut YA graphic novel, From Both Sides, is a coming-of-age YA romance reminiscent of Eleanor & Park, set in 1980s Philadelphia, in which freshman Martha Dunn assumes a more confident alter ego, Josie Bloom, to start up a letter and mixtape exchange with her former best friend, Simon Skylark, and the two reunite in real life to compete in a Battle of the Bands to win tickets to the Live Aid concert.

Kate Harrison at Dial has acquired North American rights to From Both Sides, for publication in the autumn of 2027. Brian and Dave Devine's agent, Kristin Ostby at Greenhouse Literary negotiated the deal.

"Meet Simon Skylark. Simon is an eighth grader at Benjamin Chew Middle School in Glenfield, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia. He's always been somewhat of an outsider, bullied at school and struggling to find a place in the typical middle school cliques. Despite growing up near Philly, Simon's main passion in life is British music — specifically the Manchester band, @thesmithsofficial"

"Meet Martha Dunn. Martha is a 13-year-old eighth grader at Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows Catholic grade school in Glenfield. She used to attend Chew Middle, but after a series of incidents with her friend Simon, her parents transferred her to Seven Sorrows at the start of eighth grade. The only child of Alan and Linda Dunn, Martha has grown up sheltered, smothered and somewhat naive in a conservative religious home. She loves photography, @duranduran, playing piano and reading books, although not necessarily the ones her parents would approve."

"It's been almost a year since Martha Dunn transferred to her new middle school, leaving behind her best friend, Simon Skylark. Now, she's just writing heartfelt songs on her synthesizer and trying to endure Catholic school until graduation. And Simon's barely surviving eighth grade himself, dreaming of starting a band and hoping to win tickets to the giant Live Aid concert coming to Philadelphia in July. But when a single red balloon finds its way from Simon to Martha, the former friends are reunited in a way neither could have imagined."

"This is Ernie! Ernest "Ernie" McNerney is Simon's best friend at Chew Middle, and the primary collaborator for most of his schemes — musical and otherwise. Ernie is a brainy, creative kid who likes to hang out at the arcade, read Stephen King novels, and invent new comic book characters. His parents want him to go to medical school, but — ever since getting an electronic keyboard for his birthday and watching Star Wars — he's wanted to compose film scores."

"Say hello to Catalina Morales: Cat Morales is Martha's only real friend at Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows. Like Martha, she's a new arrival to the eighth grade, having moved with her family from Texas at the start of the school year so her mom could begin a job as a news reporter for a Philadelphia TV station. Outspoken and sarcastic, Cat's personality sometimes clashes with Martha's, but they connect over forbidden Judy Blume books, singing soprano in the choir, and being the shunned newcomers to a class that's been together for years."

"Van O'Rourke is the drummer — and fellow Chew Middle eighth grader — that Simon and Ernie recruit to be in their band once they realize they probably won't succeed as a duo. Adopted as an infant from Vietnam, Van grew up in California until the end of seventh grade, when his father took a banking job in Philadelphia and moved the family east. Although Van has never surfed, can't skateboard, and lived hours from the California coast, he goes along with the "Cali kid" and "Hollywood" stereotypes his classmates thrust upon him, figuring it's the only social capital he holds as the new kid In an unfamiliar school."

"Make way for Dina: Dina Di Rocco is, by all accounts, the most popular girl in the eighth grade at Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows. Older than most of her classmates (after being held back in second grade), Dina's physical and social maturity intimidates most of her classmates. She makes a point of hanging out with high school boys, an inclination that only increases when she's made a junior lifeguard at the local swim club. Dina ignores, and occasionally bullies, Martha and Catalina, but her "cool girl" popularity and "people pleaser" facade belies a deep loneliness and insecurity."

"Meet Simon's music mentor: Louise, who goes by the name "Lou," works the cash register at the Record Hive, the local record store where Simon frequently hangs out and occasionally purchases music. A college student from England studying at Philadelphia Art Academy, Lou is also a late-night DJ at the college's FM radio station. She initially serves as Simon's conduit to the latest New Wave music and as a guide to all things British, but eventually ends up mentoring his attempts to form a band and win tickets to Live Aid."

"Meet Sister Mindy: Sister Mindy is a 28-year-old nun who belongs to the Sisters of the Seven Sorrows, the religious order that founded and staffs the Catholic school Martha attends. Shortly after Martha begins a summer job at the school's convent, Sr. Mindy returns from a year of studying in Rome, and the two bond — unexpectedly — over playing keyboard and a mutual love of New Wave music. While "Mindy" is her actual name, the other nuns call her Sr. Jude Josephine, the formal name she selected when she entered the convent."

"Meet Mitchell Skylark: Mitchell is Simon's 19-year-old brother, a high school dropout who spends his time reading hot rod magazines, listening to heavy metal, watching professional wrestling, and fixing up his 1978 Ford Econoline custom van. Although he and Simon have little in common, and he's quicker to throw his younger brother in a headlock than to give him a compliment, Mitchell is still protective of Simon. Secretly, he admires Simon's tenacity in pursuing his dreams — something Mitchell has never had the courage or confidence to do."

