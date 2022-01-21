Brian Schirmer & Elena Gogou's Quests Aside in Vault's April Solicits

As promised, a new title written by Fairlady's Brian Schirmer in the deconstructed fantasy vein, drawn by Elena Gogou and launching from Vault Comics as part of their April 2022 solicitations. Brian Schirmer is best known for writing FairLady, Black Jack Ketchum and Ultrasylvania. He tweeted last month "Just had an amazing call about a new series that's getting announced – deeeeep breath – next month! As things kick into high gear for yours truly" with Elena posting supportive gifs in response. Elena Gougu is a comic artist best known for her work in Greece's comic industry, including the recent graphic novel Spazorahoula written by Steve Stivaktis from Jenna Press. No visuals as of yet but I am sure that will come…

QUESTS ASIDE #1 CVR A GOGOU

VAULT COMICS

FEB221769 – QUESTS ASIDE #1 CVR B GOODEN – 4.99

(W) Brian Schirmer (A / CA) Elena Gogou

A skeleton, an apprentice mage, and an exiled princess walk into a bar… for another shift at Quests Aside, the local watering hole run by once legendary, now retired adventurer Barrow.

When the King privately explains that he plans to shut the place down, Barrow must find a way to hold onto his business and the family he's built around it.

It's always sunny in the realms!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BLUE FLAME #10 CVR A GORHAM

VAULT COMICS

FEB221771 – BLUE FLAME #10 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham

The trial for the fate of humanity concludes, but not before the Blue Flame calls himself to the witness stand. Worlds and realities blur into one as the Flame interrogates Sam on every facet of their shared life. Dee's sister goes into labor and Yarix appears in Milwaukee, then just like that… the verdict is in. Has the cosmos judged humans innocent or guilty?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FOX AND HARE #3 CVR A LEE

VAULT COMICS

FEB221775 – FOX AND HARE #3 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99

(W) Jonathan Tsuei (A / CA) Stacey Lee

As the tense standoff in the Red Doors erupts into violence, Fox and Hare have no choice but to risk their own lives to save the innocent. However, not everyone makes it out of the conflict alive. With no time to grieve, they must continue their search for a way to stop Synastry Designs from enslaving the people of Mazu Bay, leading to a showdown against Raja and the Knights of Mazu. A fight that will leave one of our heroes broken, just as their legend begins to spread.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEATHEN #3 CVR A

VAULT COMICS

(W) Natasha Alterici (A) Ashley Woods (A / CA) Natasha Alterici

Things haven't quite gone as Aydis planned. She's been kidnapped by the goddess Freya. And she's trapped in the impenetrable stronghold of the Valkyries. Escape seems impossible. It's hard enough just resisting Freya's spell. Roles now reversed, Brynhild plans a rescue with help from Saga and a very old friend.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 7.99

HUMAN REMAINS #8 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

FEB221778 – HUMAN REMAINS #8 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99

(W) Peter Miligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Will God save the day? The Reverend Hays' incautious open-air prayer gathering attracts a wide audience–some seeking redemption, some death, others entertainment. But will it also attract huge human-eviscerating monsters? Meanwhile, as Dax and Bisa speak in tongues, plans are afoot to poison all of humanity. Love, faith, monsters and psychedelia in the final issue of Human Remains.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RUSH #6 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

FEB221780 – RUSH #6 CVR B SIMMONDS – 3.99

(W) Si Spurrier (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

CHAPTER 6: THE WAKE

1899: Answers will be unearthed.

Is Nettie's boy alive?

What vile crime lies behind the darkness that festers in the bloody dirt of the cursed valley?

And what foul beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Brokehoof to be born?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE RIDE TITANS #4 CVR A PIRIZ

VAULT COMICS

FEB221782 – WE RIDE TITANS #4 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99

(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Kit's getting pretty good at this whole mecha-piloting thing. Unfortunately, she's getting worse at everything else.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #2 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

FEB221784 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #2 CVR B TERRY – 3.99

FEB221785 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #2 CVR C SEELEY – 3.99

(W) Aaron Campbell, Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

New York socialist and vampire Constance has arrived in the frontier town of Sangre de Moro. Now, she'll have to survive monster slayers, gunmen, and the harsh New Mexico sun to get what she needs–soil from the place where she was rebirthed immortal.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #11 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS

FEB221787 – SHADOW SERVICE #11 CVR B – 3.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Corin Howell

From NewYork Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Corin Howell (Wonder Woman) comes the start of a thrilling new chapter of the supernatural spy saga Shadow Service!

All over the world, secret agents are being murdered by monstrous folk horrors, and not even MI666 is safe. Gina Meyer faces tragedy as a teammate turns enemy. But what of the quest to find out the truth about her past and powers?

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEATHEN COMPLETE SERIES TP

VAULT COMICS

(W) Natasha Alterici (A) Ashley Woods (A / CA) Natasha Alterici

Aydis is a viking, a warrior, an outcast, and a self-proclaimed heathen. Aydis is friend to the talking horse Saga, rescuer of the immortal Valkyrie Brynhild, and battler of demons and fantastic monsters. Aydis is a woman. Born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women, she is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 24.99

WASTED SPACE TP VOL 05

VAULT COMICS

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

This is it! The final volume of one of the most celebrated comics of the last decade. As the galactic war intensifies, Legion returns to the scene. He has a plan to kill the Creator and finally restore peace. But in order for it to work, Molly will have to betray the very person she's spent so long teaching how to trust again.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 15.99