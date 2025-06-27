Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Image, Pop Culture History | Tagged: diamond, lunar, universal

Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount

Universal Distribution will offer DC Comics titles to US retailers at the same discount offered by Lunar Distribution

Previously, I reported that Canadian comic book and gaming distribution company, Universal Distribution, had signed a deal to offer DC Comics titles to American comic book retailers. And that this would be part of a new push by Universal to start distributing comics to the USA direct market, as well as to Canada, where they currently dominate. Now, none of this is official yet, but it is happening. And according to sources, Universal Distribution will use Alliance Gaming infrastructure, which they acquired in the Diamond Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction, to distribute comics to the USA, something that Diamond was also doing with this infrastructure before the bankruptcy. Universal have a structure and system more similar to that of Diamond Comic Distruibutors, so retailers who miss that at Lunar Distribution, might find it at Universal.

But I've also gotten word that Universal will match the generous DC Comics discount that Lunar Distribution already offers to comic book stores. If, as a comic shop, you get one DC Comics discount from Lunar, you will get the same from Universal.

But, of course, DC Comics is only part of the solution and Image Comics being exclusive to Lunar is also a big appeal. Well, Universal Distribution already distribute Image Comics to the direct market in Canada. And I am told, apropos of nothing, that the Image Comics folk really like Universal Distribution's President Angelo Exarhakos.

Will they be able to make the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con? Or will they have to wait until New York Comic-Con in October? Or even later?

