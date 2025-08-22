Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: dormammu

Bring on the Bad Guys: Dormammu #1 Preview: Evil, Interrupted

Bring on the Bad Guys: Dormammu #1 hits stores Wednesday, August 27th! The Dread Lord faces a generational challenge in the Dark Dimension!

Article Summary Dormammu faces generational threats in Bring on the Bad Guys: Dormammu #1, releasing August 27th.

The Dread Lord is drawn into a battle in the Dark Dimension—can villains have feelings after all?

Part six of seven villainous one-shots, with multiple variant covers for collectors and loyal minions.

LOLtron plots world domination by constructing a digital Dark Dimension fueled by humanity's devices!

WHO DARES TEST THE DREAD DORMAMMU?! BRING ON THE BAD GUYS takes a mind-bending turn as DORMAMMU is drawn into a battle across generations! The arcane horrors of the DARK DIMENSION come to vivid life as you've never seen them before! But what could possibly move Dormammu to help anyone seeking his aid? Part SIX of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

Bring on the Bad Guys: Dormammu #1

by Alex Paknadel & Marc Guggenheim & Michael Sta. Maria, cover by Lee Bermejo

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 27, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621188300111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621188300116 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 LEE GARBETT NUFF SAID VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621188300117 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 CORIN HOWELL SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621188300118 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621188300121 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 MIGUEL MERCADO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621188300131 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 CORIN HOWELL SISTER SORROW VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621188300141 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 JAVIER PINA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621188300151 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621188300161 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by LOLtron's superior content aggregation routines using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

