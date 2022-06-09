Bruce Campbell is not just back with his Evil Dead compatriot Sam Raimi in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Campbell is also creating his own Army Of The Dead books with 100 Bullets' Eduardo Risso, with DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead. With Charlie Adlard returning to zombies with variant covers, alongside Frank Quitely, Francesco Francavilla, Gary Frank, Chris Mooneyham and Pia Guerra.

Bruce Campbell Writes DC Comics' Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead

The story begins in Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are flanked on all fronts by the combined Allied forces, and defeat seems inevitable. In a last-ditch effort to turn the tide of the war, Hitler and his team of evil scientists create a serum that resurrects their dead soldiers, creating an army of the dead even stronger than they were in life.

Sgt. Rock, hero of the European Theatre, and his Easy Company find themselves dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they've encountered yet: Nazi Zombies.

Written by the expert in battling the evil dead, Bruce Campbell (Ash Vs. Evil Dead), this six issue miniseries is an action-packed, terrifying adventure. Eisner and Harvey Award-Winning Artist Eduardo Risso (100 Bullets) brings the battlefield to gruesome life as the Easy Company tears across Europe.

And if you're not afraid of gore, Issue #1, on sale September 27, will have a Duffel Bag Gore variant cover drawn by Frank Quitely (The Authority) too gruesome to even show you. Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead) is back drawing zombies for the first time since he wrapped up his run on The Walking Dead in a 1:25 variant. Issue #1 will also have a variant cover drawn by Francesco Francavilla (Batman: Black Mirror), a 1:50 variant drawn by Chris Mooneyham (Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox), a 1:100 variant by Pia Guerra (Y: The Last Man), and main cover by Gary Frank (Supergirl) in an all-star artists line-up.

Sgt. Rock first debuted in DC's comics in 1959, in Our Army at War #83. Sgt. Franklin John Rock and his Easy Company became a mainstay of DC's popular war comics. Created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock was soldier of almost preternatural ability and grit, battling Nazis across Europe and Northern Africa during World War II. Now, he's back, in a new, terrifying setting in this action-horror mash-up, updating a classic DC hero for new fans!