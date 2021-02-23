Bruce Wayne Becomes All-Out Terrorist In DC Future State (Spoilers)

Today's Future State comic books from DC Comics sees Bruce Wayne: Batman and Clark Kent: Superman fighting the early days of The Magistrate in Future State: Batman/Superman #2. As a result, it is the soonest of the DC Future State titles. And also one of the prettiest.

As Bruce Wayne – still operating as Batman – is at a loss as to what is going on around him. And for those wondering why Superman – either Superman – didn't do much to stop the Magistrate from growing in power within Gotham…

Well, he tried. And this happened.

Courtesy of Professor Pyg working for The Magistrate. No wonder they were so keen to get him back in Future State: Harley Quinn.

And this explains Superman's lack of involvement with The Magistrate going forward, even after Bruce Wayne's supposed death. They have their own kryptonite and plans to weaponise what they can take from Superman.

Superman sees them as terrorists; Batman does not.

They are the government. And Superman is not the kind of figure you want to see taking down governments. And in Future State: Dark Detective #4, Batman knows just what he is and his failings so far.

He removed the line; his actions removed respect for law and order; he allowed his own technology to be stolen, repurposed and used to create a fascist state.

Keeping control of everything and everyone, good or bad. Targeting Batman but also funding everyone from Professor Pyg to The White Rabbit to keep control.

Information confirmed and gleaned from the Magistrate itself.

And apparently coming from the very top. With their fascist intention confirmed by further leaks.

And more besides.

But would this information actually change anything if released? Would it not just play into the very weaknesses in people that Batman, too, took advantage of? And The Magistrate seems to know even more than Bruce Wayne was banking on.

So there's only one thing to do. Batman must become V For Vendetta to defeat the Magistrate. No longer a super-hero but a super-terrorist.

The biggest question must be, was he ever anything else?

FUTURE STATE DARK DETECTIVE #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson, Mariko Tamaki

(A) Giannis Milonogiannis, Dan Mora

Bruce Wayne may be a dead man in the eyes of the villainous Magistrate, but this dark detective isn't through yet! In this pulse-pounding finale, Bruce makes his final move and comes face to face with the man at the top of Gotham's oppressive regime, Peacekeeper One! With bombs planted and the trap waiting to be sprung, this final battle will decide the fate of Gotham City once and for all… And after the events of the last "Red Hood" chapter, Jason Todd is a wanted man. He got too close to the mystery of the new Red Hood Gang, and that forced the Magistrate to take extreme measures—because no one can know the truth. Hurt and alone, Jason must turn to some unlikely allies if he's going to survive!

Retail: $5.99 FUTURE STATE BATMAN SUPERMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Stephen Segovia, Ben Oliver

Superman has fallen deep into the Magistrate's Kryptonite caverns, and now he's at the mercy of a gruesomely transformed Professor Pyg! So what do animalistic body modification and caves of Kryptonite have to do with the Magistrate's growing fascist state in Gotham City? That's what Batman needs to find out as the race against time to save the Man of Steel nears its end! All we know for sure is that during this battle, something happened that drove a wedge between Bruce and Clark…Discover the answers in the conclusion that will rock the World's Finest to their core!

Retail:

$3.99