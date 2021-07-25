Bruce Wayne in the Drunk Tank in Detective Comics #1040 [Preview]

Detective Comics #1040 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Bruce Wayne thrown in the drunk tank at a Gotham City police station. No, DC isn't doing their own version of Demon in a Bottle. Bruce needs to clear his name so he can get back to the important business of beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals and making them shit their pants. Check out the preview below.

When the cops brought Bruce Wayne in for questioning last month, a giant money-man with a bazooka and a mustache for days blew the place up. So what's that mean for Gotham's ex-favorite son? Well, it means Bruce Wayne has to spend a weekend in lockup! Can Batman's alter ego go the weekend without getting stabbed? (I suppose to be fair, he's stabbed on the reg as Batman anyway…) PLUS: A major Batman villain meets his death in a story that will rock the world of Gotham City in a monstrous way! Do not miss: The Night [REDACTED] Was Killed by Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz!

