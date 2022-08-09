Bryan Edward Hill & Alberto Foche Tell Wakandan History in November

Have you noticed that a Black Panther movie is coming out? Marvel Comics has. Which is why Bryan Edward Hill and Alberto Foche team up for a new Black Panther one-shot this November. Black Panther: Unconquered will see Black Panther doing a little Wakandan archaeology and rewriting of Wakandan lore along the way.

This fall, all eyes will be on Wakanda! In addition to John Ridley and Germán Peralta's current run on Black Panther and the upcoming Wakanda limited series, Marvel Comics will also publish a special one-shot in November, BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED #1! Written by Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Alberto Foche (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED will be an ideal entry point into the world of Black Panther, perfect for longtime fans and newcomers to the Black Panther mythology.

The scribe behind 2019's acclaimed Killmonger limited series, Hill returns to Wakanda to explore the land's rich mythology once again with a thought-provoking story that will see the emergence of a threat deeply rooted in Wakandan history. In order to combat it, Black Panther will have to learn new secrets about Wakanda's ancient past and unlock a new connection to the Panther god, Bast.

"Black Panther and Wakanda mean so much to people. It's an honor to contribute my imagination to the legacy of this character," Hill said. "I'm very grateful that I can only do comic projects that mean something to me personally, and returning to Marvel for this certainly does. Hopefully it speaks to longtime fans of the character while also onboarding new readers into his world. Shall I say it? Why not. Wakanda Forever! You'll just have to imagine me crossing my arms, LOL!"

Witness T'Challa face a challenge unlike anything Wakanda has seen before when BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED arrives on November 9!

BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED #1

Written by BRYAN EDWARD HILL

Art by ALBERTO FOCHE

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 11/9