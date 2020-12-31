Bryan Hill, Priscilla Petraites Launch Chariot From AWA in March 2021

Batman writer Bryan Edward Hill has a brand new series launching from Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso's New York based comics publisher, AWA, named Chariot, with artist Priscilla Petraites, known for her work on Rat Queens, Brilliant Trash and Batman and colourist Marco Lesko, from Rat Queens, Robotech, Blade Runner, Doctor Who. Here's a look ahead, as well as everything else AWA has out for March 2021.

CHARIOT #1 CVR A DEKAL

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211212

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a supercharged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CHARIOT #1 CVR B DEODATO JR

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211213

BAD MOTHER TP

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211214

(W) Christa Faust (A/CA) Mike Deodato

A nerve-racking thriller from crime writer Christa Faust and blockbuster artist Mike Deodato Jr. (The Resistance, Infinity Wars). When her teenaged daughter goes missing under mysterious circumstances, suburban soccer mom April Walters embarks on a harrowing mission to find her; a journey that takes her through the underbelly of her suburban community and sets her on a collision course with a massive crime syndicate and its lethal matriarch. Tested to her limits and beyond, April discovers that hell hath no fury like a mother

scorned.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $9.99

GRENDEL KY TP

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211215

(W) Jeff McComsey (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

For two generations, the rural hill town of Grendel, Kentucky has honored its Faustian bargain with the monster living in its abandoned coal mine: a human sacrifice every season in return for agrarian prosperity the likes of which this rocky region had never before seen (including its greatest cash crop: the dankest weed in the land). When one town elder breaks this pact, Grendel's only hope is that its prodigal daughter will return home to face down the creature of her nightmares – and bring her all-female biker gang with her.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $9.99

AMERICAN RONIN TP

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211216

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Aco

War is over, democracy an illusion, real power now lies not with nation-states but huge corporations engaged in a silent war for global domination. Their number one weapon: highly-skilled, technologically-enhanced operatives trained since childhood to pledge their allegiance to the corporate flag. But what happens when one such operative breaks free of his mental chains and decides to bring the whole system down? Can one "Ronin" make a difference?

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $9.99

CASUAL FLING #2 (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211217

(W) Jason Starr (A) Dalibor Talajic, Marco Lesko (CA) Dani

Jennifer Ryan has the perfect life. A loving family. A high paying job in corporate law. A luxurious apartment in upper Manhattan. Then one day she steps out of her marriage… and finds that her new lover isn't the one night stand she expected. Stalked and threatened with exposure, Jennifer attempts to unravel the true identity of her tormentor, discovering valuable clues in the trail of destruction left in this mysterious man's wake.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

REDEMPTION #2 (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211218

(W) Christa Faust (A/CA) Mike Deodato

The dusty desert town of Redemption survived the apocalypse but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town with an iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young Rose Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to discover that the so-called "Butcher" is long retired, living in solitude, far from what's left of the world, and preferring to keep it that way. When Rose arrives on Tanner's doorstep, with

gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make: sit on the sidelines

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANNS WORLD #3 (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211219

(W) Victor Gischler (A) Niko Walter (CA) Rahzzah

A weekend getaway on a resort planet goes south when four friends run afoul of the planet's working class. Stranded in the wilderness of a strange planet, surrounded by danger on all sides and relentlessly pursued by vengeful locals, they must test their bonds of friendship in order to survive.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

E RATIC #4

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211220

(W) Kaare Andrews (A/CA) Kaare Andrews

You're fifteen years old. You're suddenly granted incredible powers. Cool, right? There's only one problem: you can only use your powers for ten minutes at a time. What do you do when you have to save the world but only have ten minutes to do it? This is the problem faced by Oliver Leif, a teenager who has just moved to a new town, and a new school, and is having a hard enough time navigating classes and his crush before the inter-dimensional monsters started showing up.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BYTE SIZED #4

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211221

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Nelson Blake Iii (CA) Rahzzah

When two young siblings excitedly unwrap their final Christmas presents, they discover toy robots unlike anything they have ever seen. And with good reason. What the kids and their parents don't know is that their quaint suburban home just became the beachhead for

these self-aware 'bots that have begun to explore the outside world. And when one of the 'bots breaks bad, it's going to take a Christmas miracle to stop him. In this concluding issue, the bots face off with the living room as their battleground.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YEAR ZERO VOL 2 #5 CVR A ANDREWS (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211222

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Kaare Andrews

Upshot's hit series Year Zero returns with four new harrowing tales of survival from around a post apocalyptic world, set several months after the events on Volume One: A grizzled Norwegian sea captain and her two young grandchildren navigate an ocean teeming with

undead while eluding the relentless pirates on their trail. A Colombian cartel boss indulges all of his most sadistic whims unaware that a threat far greater than zombies is headed toward his jungle fortress. A Rwandan doctor must overcome the crippling fear that has

plagued him all his life as he stumbles through the African bush. And a pregnant woman barricaded in an American big box store discovers that the greatest threat to her life – and her unborn child's – might not be undead. Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) once again pens this global look at the zombie apocalypse, now joined by artist Juan Jose Ryp (Britannia) and colorist Frank Martin (Infinity Wars).

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YEAR ZERO VOL 2 #5 CVR B ROSANAS (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211223

Bryan Hill