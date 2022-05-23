BRZRKR Still #1 Heading Into Its Most BRZRK Issue Yet

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR first made headlines when it broke the biggest direct market order records in nearly 30 years. It also ended up being one of the highest-selling comics of 2021 alongside its other record breakers, King Spawn and House Of Slaughter. Still, some in the industry assumed it might have been a one-hit wonder or celebrity-driven curiosity that couldn't sustain reader and collector interest. Those cynics, as it turns out, were wrong.

It turns out that even after seven issues, BRZRKR is a top-selling comic with the issue #7 outselling every other comic released through Diamond Comic Distributors in February (though that is without DC and most of Marvel). Because after combining sales of BRZRKR's regular covers and the more expensive foil covers, the issue outsold every direct market powerhouse published that month by rival Image including Saga, Nocterra, and every variation of Spawn published by the Toddfather himself.

Index Publication 165.58 BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (MR) 121.65 SAGA #56 (MR) 109.58 NOCTERRA #7 (MR) 106.99 SPAWN SCORCHED #2 102.26 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5

Which is a good thing indeed as the twelve issue series heads into its final story arc with issue #9 in July. For those not keeping up, the climax of the previous arc saw the U.S. government essentially atomizing the titular B. by burying him two miles underground and in doing so forcing him to unleash the rawest form of his power yet. And before that, it was revealed that the government has been infiltrated by an ancient cult who worship B. and know him by his birth name – Unute.

The cult, led by program director Caldwell, has been trying to unlock the secrets of Unute's DNA in order to trigger the next evolution of humanity. But their plan backfired when he disappeared by transforming into a pure energy form and disappeared, but not before connecting via this energy with the scientist Diana knocking her unconscious in the process. The second arc ended with two big reveals – first that B.'s history stretches back beyond… way beyond, the 80,000 years we first thought, and secondly, that Diana came out of her encounter more than human.

And from what I'm hearing, BRZRKR #9, the first issue of the final story arc by Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, keeps the big reveals coming at a rapid clip. That includes the true nature of B. and Diane's connection, but not before the cult of Unute gets what's coming to it in what is the most brutal, berserk issue yet.

And beyond that, as I understand it, even bigger reveals and more massive news about BRZRKR is coming later this summer. What that news is, I can't confirm yet, but safe to say we can expect BRZRKR to appear in headlines for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, BRZRKR #9 is up for Final Order Cutoff today, Monday, May 23rd. Will it also end up at the top of the Diamond sales charts in July?

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR A GARNEY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220666

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A/CA) Ron Garney

The stunning conclusion of the blockbuster series begins here! Discover a brand new story arc that finally reveals the long-hidden secrets of B.'s past… and uncovers shocking new revelations that will change his future forever! From the ancient mysteries of his origins to the present-day machinations of Caldwell's master plan… B.'s entire journey has been leading to this moment. From superstar Keanu Reeves, NYT bestselling writer Matt Kindt, and acclaimed artist Ron Garney comes the final chapter of the epic story that's sold over a million copies!In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: $3.99