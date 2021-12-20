Buffy The Vampire Slayer's 25th Anniversary From Boom Studios

Buffy The Vampire Slayer's 25th Anniversary Special #1 from Boom Studios is an oversized one-shot issue celebrating the 25th anniversary of Joss Whedon's TV show, in its current comic book series version, and published in March 2022. Hmm come to think of it, it will be the 30th anniversary of the film in July 2022 as well. Anyway, the 25th Anniversary Special . With new stories set across the Buffyverse favorites from writers Jeremy Lambert, Lilah Sturges, Danny Lore, Casey Gilly, and Sarah Gailey with artists Claudia Balboni, Claire Roe, Bayleigh Underwood, Marianna Ignazzi, and Carlos Olivares.

25 years later, dive into a whole new universe of stories celebrating the phenomenal icon of a generation, Buffy Summers. Where in the Multiverse is Buffy? And what's happened to the Scooby Gang? Find out in several new original stories as well as the surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios' acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Fans will also discover a shocking prologue to a brand new comic book series in the Buffyverse from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey and artist Carlos Olivares! Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered on March 10th, 1997. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series ran for seven seasons from 1997-2003. Chosen to battle vampires, demons and other forces of darkness, Buffy is aided by a Watcher who guides and teaches her as she surrounds herself with a circle of friends called the Scooby Gang.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 features main cover art by acclaimed illustrator Frany (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and variant cover art by superstar artists Jenny Frison (Something is Killing the Children), Jorge Corona (Wynd), and Mirka Andolfo (Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow).