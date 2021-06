Bunny Mask #2 From AfterShock Comics Tops Advance Reorders

Advance Reorders time! Aside from the second and fifth printings of WEB Of Spider-Man #1 and BRZRKR #1, it was Bunny Mask #2 by Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti from AfterShock Comics that rocketed in retailer advance reorders this week, followed by Marvel's Sinister War and Aliens Aftermath. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG GURIHIRU VAR $3.99 MARVEL BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 (OF 12) 5TH PTG GARNEY (MR) $4.99 BOOM BUNNY MASK #2 CVR A $4.99 AFTERSHOCK SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL ALIENS AFTERMATH #1 $4.99 MARVEL BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 (OF 12) CVR D WARD FOIL (MR) $4.99 BOOM BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 (OF 12) CVR A GRAMPA (MR) $3.99 BOOM STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL SKYBOUND X #2 CVR A RATHBURN (MR) $4.99 IMAGE BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 (OF 12) CVR C GRAMPA FOIL (MR) $4.99 BOOM BEYOND THE BREACH #1 CVR A COUCEIRO $4.99 AFTERSHOCK STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #2 (OF 5) CAMUNCOLI HEADSHOT VA $3.99 MARVEL BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 (OF 12) CVR B WARD (MR) $3.99 BOOM STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC TP VOL 01 THERE IS NO FEAR $15.99 MARVEL EXTREME CARNAGE SCREAM #1 $3.99 MARVEL MIGHTY MMW X-MEN STRANGEST SUPER HEROES GN TP VOL 01 DM VAR $15.99 MARVEL THOR #15 $3.99 MARVEL SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #4 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #4 (OF 4) RANDOLPH VAR $4.99 MARVEL MOUSE GUARD OWLHEN CAREGIVER #1 $4.99 BOOM CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #4 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL SKYBOUND X #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV B&W BRESSAN (MR) $4.99 IMAGE SKYBOUND X #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV B&W VUONG & KNIIVILA (MR) $4.99 IMAGE SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BAGLEY WRAPAROUND VAR $4.99 MARVEL SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) NGU VAR $4.99 MARVEL

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLL TP RETURN OF SINISTER SIX $39.99 MARVEL X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS HC TAN CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL HEROES REBORN NIGHT-GWEN #1 $4.99 MARVEL INVINCIBLE TP VOL 01 FAMILY MATTERS (NEW PTG) $9.99 IMAGE AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LOST ADVENTURES LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-0- $39.99 DARK HORSE BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH MONSTERS HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 FANTAGRAPHICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL INVINCIBLE HC VOL 02 ULTIMATE COLL (NEW PTG) $39.99 IMAGE TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW POWER PACK CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL INFINITY WAR OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW ETERNALS BY NEIL GAIMAN TP NEW PTG $24.99 MARVEL CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 $39.99 DARK HORSE CRIMINAL DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE GIRLS 2 WOMEN SC GN (A) (C: 1-0-0) $23.95 DIGITAL MANGA SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE