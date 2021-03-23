Burnside Batgirl Omnibus, Absolute Kirby & More DC Big Books For 2021

Some people are worrying that the second and final Absolute Fourth World by Jack Kirby book might be a casualty of the cutbacks in the DC Comics collected editions department but last night, DC scheduled both the second volume – and more Omnibus volumes – for the end of 2021. Here is a selection of DC Comics Absolute, Omnibus, Complete, Deluxe and other collections coming through, including a Batgirl Burnside Omnibus.

Absolute Jack Kirby's Fourth World Vol. 2 Hardcover, November 30, 2021, 808 pages (the second-largest Absolute Edition (right behind Absolute Fourth World by Jack Kirby Vol.1 at 816).

For the first time ever, DC collects the "Fouth World" works of legendary writer/artist Jack Kirby in premium Absolute hardcover editions! Legendary comics creator Jack Kirby's mind-boggling "Fourth World" saga continues in the newest volume in the Absolute edition series, Absolute Fourth World by Jack Kirby Vol. 2. After co-creating comic book heroes such as The Fantastic Four and The Hulk, legendary writer/artist Jack Kirby came to DC Comics in 1970 to write and illustrate four interlocking series known collectively as "The Fourth World." Now, DC collects Kirby's entire runs on these four series–The New Gods, The Forever People, Mister Miracle and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen. These comics spanned galaxies, from the streets of Metropolis to the far-flung twin worlds of New Genesis and Apokolips, as cosmic-powered heroes and villains struggle for supremacy, and the world-conquering Darkseid adventured across Earth for the deadly Anti-Life Equation.

Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Vol. 3 Hardcover – October 26, 2021, 416 pages

Batgirl of Burnside Omnibus – November 23rd 2021 – 552 pages

The spectacular Batgirl series by Brenden Fletcher, Camron Stewart and Babs Tarr in one omnibus! Barbara Gordon's ready for a fresh start. She's packing her bags, crossing the bridge, and heading to Gotham's coolest neighborhood: Burnside. And when a freak fire burns up her costume and gear, Babs has the chance to become a whole new Batgirl! But she barely slips on her new DIY costume before Batgirl starts trending as Gotham's first viral vigilante — and attracting a new wave of enemies who want her social-media spotlight for themselves. Meanwhile, the girl beneath the gear's got a whole new crew of friends, college classes that are kicking her Bat-butt and a dating scene that can make anyone want to swipe left on life. This bat's done living in the shadows. But will the bright lights of Burnside burn her for good? Red-hot creative team Cameron Stewart, Brenden Fletcher and Babs Tarr reinvent Barbara Gordon from the boots up in BATGIRL: THE BATGIRL OF BURNSIDE (collects issues Batgirl #35-52, Batgirl Annual #3, Secret Origins #10 and DC Sneak Peek: Batgirl #1.

Classic Wonder Woman stories from the Silver Age of comics are reprinted here for the first time in color. Fans of the Amazon Warrior won't want to miss this collection of some of the finest Wonder Woman comics from the 1950's and 1960's by some of the eras top talents including writer Robert Kanigher and legendary artist Ross Andru. These exciting tales featured Wonder Woman as a teenager, introduced Wonder Tot, teamed-up Diana with her mother, Queen Hippoylta, and much more. Includes Wonder Woman #98-123 Superman/Batman Omnibus vol. 2 Hardcover – December 21, 2021 – 1232 pages Gotham's masked protector, Batman, has trained extensively to become a feared caped crusader. His Kryptonian friend Superman was born with superhuman abilities that Earth-born humans could never dream of. Together they are the World's Finest. Writers Michael Green and Mike Johnson (Supergirl) and artist Rags Morales (Identity Crisis) bring you one of the darkest struggles Superman and Batman have ever faced. Superman/Batman Omnibus Vol. 2 collects these and other classic tales featuring the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. This volume collects stories from Superman/Batman #44-87; Superman/Batman Annual #3-5.

Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters Saga Omnibus Vol. 2 – November 9th 2021 – 1424 pages.

Oliver Queen is the Emerald Archer, Green Arrow! He's ready to fight for the people against corruption! Oliver is faced with all new challenges in Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters Saga Omnibus Vol. 2. While Oliver is confronting the reality of his identity—and the repurcussions of his actions—he's also being hunted by the CIA after being framed for a murder he didn't commit. And that's not all! Oliver and Dinah find themselves traveling back to the days of Robin Hood! Find out all that happens in Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters Saga Omnibus Vol. 2 collecting Green Arrow #51-80; Green Arrow Annual #4-6; Who's Who #14; The Brave and the Bold #1-6; Shado: Song of the Dragon #1-4; Green Arrow: The Wonder Year #1-4.

Deathstroke by Christopher Priest Omnibus – September 14th 2021 – 1392 pages

A thousand enemies, a thousand kills—Deathstroke is the world's greatest assassin. When Slade Wilson is confronted by his own troubled past, he'll be challengedc to reinvent himself before he loses everything and everyone in his life. Can Deathstroke be redeemed? …And if he can, how long will he be able to keep up his hero status? Find out in Deathstroke by Christopher Priest Omnibus collecting Deathstroke: Rebirth #1; Titans #11; Teen Titans #8-29; Deathstroke #1-50; Titans: The Lazarus Contract Special #1; DC Holiday Special 2017 #1; Deathstroke Annual (Rebirth) #1

Batman by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo Omnibus Vol. 2 – November 16th 2021, 928 pages

Continuing Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's prolific Batman saga, Batman by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo Omnibus Vol. 2 encompasses their run on The New 52 and more! The best-selling Batman epic from the team that brought you DARK NIGHTS: METAL starts here! In this first of two omnibus collections, acclaimed storytellers Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo introduce the Caped Crusader to the Court of Owls, terrorize the whole Bat-Family with the Joker's faceless return in Death of the Family and retell Batman's origin for a new generation during the pivotal Zero Year! This second volume collects Batman #34-52; Detective Comics #27; Batman Annual #3-4; Batman: Futures End #1; DC Sneak Peek: Batman #1; Detective Comics #1000 and Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1-3.

Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 1 – October 26th 2021, 1120 pages.

The monumental crossover event that changed Gotham City and the Dark Knight forever collected in one volume for the first time. After suffering a cataclysmic earthquake, the U.S. government has deemed Gotham City uninhabitable and ordered all citizens to leave. It is now months later and those that have refused to vacate 'No Man's Land' live amidst a citywide turf war in which the strongest prey on the weak. Batman and his allies including the enigmatic new Batgirl, Nightwing, Oracle and Robin must fight to save Gotham during its darkest hour and return Justice to the destroyed city. Includes Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #116-121, Azrael: Agent of the Bat #51-57, Batman #563-568, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #83-88, Detective Comics #730-735, Catwoman #72-74, Robin #67, The Batman Chronicles #16-17, Nightwing #35-37, Batman: No Man's Land (Collector's) #1, Batman: No Man's Land Gallery #1, and Young Justice In No Man's Land #1

The Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 2 – October 19th, 2021, 1480 pages

The second and final omnibus of Peter Gross' amazing run of The Books of Magic series! The son of a manipulative sorceress and a mystical falconer, Tim Hunter is destined to become the most powerful mage in the world. But as the young Londoner comes to terms with his abilities and future, he must deal with demons and wizards looking to claim his power. In the fourth volume of this enrapturing series, Tim's magical adventures continue as he has a remarkable encounter with Death, transforms himself into a cat, faces off against an ancient enchantress and celebrates his fourteenth birthday. Readers can enjoy this expansive collection that includes The Books of Magic #33-75, The Books of Magic Annual #1-3, The Books of Faerie #1-3, Vertigo: Winter's Edge #1-3, Hellblazer: Books of Magic #1-2, Books of Faerie: Molly's Story #1-4, and Vertigo Secret Files: Hellblazer #1.

Milestone Compendium – October 26, 2021 1320 pages

Milestone Compendium is a can't-miss collection for any Milestone Comics or 90's comics fan!

Some of your favorite Milestone comics from the 90's are collected together in this brilliant compendium edition featuring tales from Dwayne McDuffie and Bob Smith and stunning art from Denys Cowan and M.D. Bright! Milestone Compendium collects Blood Syndicate #1-12; Hardware #1-12; Icon #1-10; Static #1-8; Xombi #0-11; Shadow Cabinet #0

Tom Strong Compendium Paperback – November 23, 2021, 952 pages

Comics legend Alan Moore, the writer of Watchmen and V for Vendetta, introduces readers to the foremost science hero Tom Strong in this compendium edition of the popular series illustrated by Chris Sprouse. Tom Strong's remarkable exploits over a nearly century-long career feature an amazing supporting cast of characters that include his wife Dhalua (the daughter of a mighty chieftain), his daughter Tesla, the enhanced ape King Solomon and his robotic valet known as Pneuman. From his arrival in Millennium City, this handsome hero championed the ordinary people of the city, but he has not neglected the wider world, from the tower at time's end, to the hot lava core of the Earth, to the far cold reaches of outer space, Tom Strong's hand is felt. Joining in his explorations are family and friends…sometimes even villains who could be friends if only circumstances were different. There's no such thing as a dull day with the Strong family!

Fables Compendium Four – December 7th, 2021, 960 pages

Explore Bill Willingham's acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning series Fables to the very end in this final compendium volume! With Castle Dark now back in the hands of the Fables, mysteries both young and old begin to challenge the residents of Fabletown. Bigsby and Stinky set off from Fabletown in Rose Red's blood-fueled sports car to track down the two abducted cubs. Unfortunately for Snow White, besides suffering the trauma of having two of her cubs go missing, a long forgotten secret uncovered in Castle Dark threatens to sabatoge her and Bigsby's marriage. Contains: Fables #114-149

DC Through the '80s: The Heroes – December 21st 2021, 580 pages.

For the first time, DC offers a retrospective of the 1980s, a monumental decade that introduced some of DC's all-time bestselling titles. The 1980s were a period of great achievement and transition for DC, one that introduced some of DC's all-time bestselling titles including Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns. For the first time, DC offers a retrospective of this monumental decade in one collected edition. The early 1980s saw a tectonic shift rumble through the world of comic books. The newsstands and mom-and-pop stores that had been comics' primary distribution points were vanishing, taking with them the familiar "Hey Kids! Comics!" displays. In their place, new world of comic book specialty shops was opening up, changing the medium's audience–and everything else about the art form. In the final volume of three comprehensive collections exploring this revolutionary decade, former DC Comics president and veteran comics writer Paul Levitz revisits the stories that exemplified this era. Presented here are milestones in graphic storytelling including The Man of Steel # 1 written and illustrated by comics legend John Byrne which revamped Superman for a new era, The New Teen Titans # 1 by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez which became DC's bestselling title of the decade and inspired a new generation of writers and artists which its innovative approach which put as much emphasis on the heroes' personal lives as their battles and much more. Look back on a vanished time and smile again at its magic where the modern era of comics was born!

Batman: Arkham Asylum – The Deluxe Edition – October 12th 2021, 232 pages

Written by legendary comics creator Grant Morrison and beautifully illustrated by artist Dave McKean, the timeless, genre-bending tale BATMAN: ARKHAM ASYLUM is brought back to its classic beauty in this deluxe hardcover edition! In 1920, following the death of his disturbed mother, brilliant psychologist Amadeus Arkham began the conversion of his ancestral home into a hospital for the treatment of the mentally ill. More than half a century later, the Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane is a place of dismal corridors and oppressive shadows — a dark riddle in stone and timber, best left unsolved. Within its claustrophobic walls the demented and deformed enemies of the Batman brood in padded cells and unlit cellars, dreaming of a day when they might rise up and overthrow the world of reason. That day has finally come. It is April 1st, and the lunatics have taken over the asylum. Led by the Joker, Arkham's inmates issue a terrible ultimatum to the man responsible for their imprisonment. The Batman must descend into this heart of darkness, confront his greatest foes, and face the truth of his own divided identity — or condemn himself to share their fate. This edition collects Arkham Asylum #1 and Batman Arkham Asylum 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition.

Batman: The Long Halloween Deluxe Edition – October 18th 2021, 408 pages

In a mystery taking place during Batman's early days of crime fighting, Batman: The Long Halloween is one of the greatest Dark Knight stories ever told. Christmas. St. Patrick's Day. Easter. As the calendar's days stack up, so do the bodies littered in the streets of Gotham City. A murderer is loose, killing only on holidays. The only man that can stop this fiend? The Dark Knight. Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Lieutenant James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar as he tries to discover who Holiday is before he claims his next victim each month. A mystery that has the reader continually guessing the identity of the killer, this story also ties into the events that transform Harvey Dent into Batman's deadly enemy, Two-Face. The magnificent, New York Times bestselling creative team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale reach their apex in Batman: The Long Halloween. This deluxe edition includes the original 13-issue series as well as Absolute Batman: The Long Halloween.

Aquaman: 80 Years of the King of the Seven Seas – The Deluxe Edition – December 28th 2021, 440 pages.

DC celebrates the 80-year history of the King of the Seven Seas, Aquaman! This new hardcover includes Aquaman's most memorable appearances, from his 1940's debut in the pages of More Fun Comics #73 to recent classics from top creators including Geoff Johns and more! Discover the stories that shaped the hero of the seas! Collects stories from Aquaman #0-37, JLA: Our Worlds at War #1, Aquaman #17, Outsiders: Five of a Kind – Metamorpho/Aquaman #1, Adventure Comics #120-137, 232-266, 269-475, More Fun Comics #73, Aquaman #11-35, 46-62, Aquaman #1; Aquaman #1; Aquaman Special #1 and Aquaman #25.

The Sandman: The Deluxe Edition Book Four Hardcover – November 16, 2021, 528 pages

The Sandman: The Deluxe Edition Book Four collects issues #51-69 of the original run of The Sandman, which includes the zero-hour tale "World's End"—at the World's End Tavern, two travelers tell stories like "A Tale of Two Cities". This volume also features Vertigo Jam #1, where the beauty and wonder of Dream's Castle is able to be experienced.

DC Universe by Dwayne McDuffie – December 14th, 280 pages

Unforgettable stories starring DC's greatest super heroes written by Dwayne McDuffie, the the co-creator of the Emmy Award winning television series STATIC SHOCK and of Milestone Media, the most successful black-owned comic book company in history. Timeless tales starring Superman, The Demon, Impulse, Batman, Firestorm and other amazing DC characters which celebrate the amazing stories that acclaimed writer Dwayne McDuffie contributed to the DC Universe. He is best known for creating Icon and Hardware but these sensational stories should not be missed. Includes Action Comics #847; The Demon #26-29; Impulse #60; JLA Showcase 80 Page Giant #1; Batman: Gotham Knights #27; Sins of Youth: Kid Flash/Impulse #1 and Firestorm: The Nuclear Man #33-35.

DC Poster Portfolio: Jim Lee Vol. 2 Paperback – November 30, 2021 – 42 pages

Jim Lee is a world-renowned comic book legend and DC Poster Portfolio: Jim Lee Vol. 2 showcases more of his incredible and iconic artwork for fans and collectors alike! DC presents a second volume of superstar illustrator Jim Lee's stunning pieces. Starrring some of the world's greatest superheroes and super-villains, from Batman to Superman and beyond, the art collected in this poster portfolio is perfect for framing and display!

Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes (Tabloid Edition) Hardcover – December 7, 2021 – 72 pages

This tabloid-size masterpiece reprints a classic Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes story by Paul Levitz and Mike Grell in full size for the first time. Superboy arrives in the future for the wedding of Saturn Girl and Lightning Lad only to find a world totally different from the one he is used to visiting. The future is now an armed camp and the Legionnaires insist it has always been that way. With Superboy unable to convince his teammates that something is wrong, the wedding proceeds as planned, only to have the bride and groom kidnapped by the Lunarites. Convinced that the altering of history is the real issue, Superboy leads a group of legionnaires back in time, while the rest of the group attempts to rescue their teammates. Can Superboys team correct the flow of time and save all the future? Includes a 2-page pin up of the entire Legion by Mike Grell and an 8-page feature containing information on each of the legionnaires by Paul Levitz, illustrated by James Sherman and Jack Abel.