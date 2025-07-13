Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: butterfly, sdcc

Butterfly: The Panels, Exclusives & Signings Of SDCC With Boom Studios

Amy Jo Johnson, Lee Bermejo, James Tynion IV and Butterfly - All The Boom Studios Panels, Exclusives and Signings of San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Article Summary Boom Studios brings panels and exclusives to SDCC 2025, including Power Rangers and Butterfly events.

Meet creators like Amy Jo Johnson, James Tynion IV, and Lee Bermejo at exclusive SDCC signings.

Score limited edition comics and hardcovers including Something is Killing the Children and BRZRKR.

Butterfly #1 Ashcan giveaway and signing highlight Boom Studios' presence at San Diego Comic-Con.

Boom Studios is coming to San Diego Comic-Con, with a booth full of exclusives, as well as panels across the convention centre, including Power Rangers, James Tynion IV and the new Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Butterfly… with the signings to match. Here's what the line-up is looking like so far.

The New Era of Power Rangers, Thursday, 7/24/25, 5:00PM – 6:00PM, Room: 23ABC

Amazon Prime Video's Butterfly, Presented with BOOM! Studios, Friday, 7/25/25, 1:30PM – 2:30PM, Room: 5AB. With a SDCC 2025 exclusive giveaway of a Butterfly #1 Ashcan. Butterfly signing at the Boom Studios booth #2229 Friday, 7/25, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Comics For Everyone, Friday, 7/25/25, 3:30PM – 4:30PM, Room: 5AB

The Slaughterverse: Expanding the World of Something is Killing the Children, Saturday, 7/26/25, 10:00AM – 11:00AM, Room: 7AB

Signings

Butterfly signing at the BOOM! Studios booth (booth #2229) Friday, 7/25, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

James Tynion IV Signing at the BOOM! Studios booth Saturday, 7/26 – 11:30am – 12:30pm

Signing at the BOOM! Studios booth Saturday, 7/26 – 11:30am – 12:30pm Lee Bermejo signing at the BOOM! Studios booth Saturday, 7/26 – 3:30pm – 4:30pm, Sunday, 7/27 – 12:00pm – 1:00pm

signing at the BOOM! Studios booth Saturday, 7/26 – 3:30pm – 4:30pm, Sunday, 7/27 – 12:00pm – 1:00pm Amy Jo Johnson signing the exclusive Power Rangers Pink HC for free. All other autographs are $50. Thursday, 7/24 – 1pm – 3pm, Friday, 7/25 – 11am – 12pm & 4:30pm – 6:30pm, Saturday, 7/26 – 1pm – 3pm

SDCC Exclusives

Something is Killing the Children Single 3-book pack. Limited to 700. $75 each.

Slaughter Box 3-pack box with insert. Limited to 100. $300 each.

Something is Killing the Children #43 by Miguel Mercado . Limited to 600. $25 each.

. Limited to 600. $25 each. Hello Darkness #12 by Miguel Mercado . Limited to 600. $25 each.

. Limited to 600. $25 each. Power Rangers Prime #8 by Francesco Tomaselli . Limited to 600. $25 each.

. Limited to 600. $25 each. BRZRKR #1 7th Printing by McFarlane Toys . Limited to 600. $25 each.

. Limited to 600. $25 each. Power Rangers Pink HC – Cover art by Peach Momoko , slipcase by David Nakayama . Limited to 450. $150 each.

, slipcase by . Limited to 450. $150 each. House of Slaughter Vol. 1 HC – Cover art by Werther Dell'Edera . Limited to 250. $75 each.

. Limited to 250. $75 each. Wednesday: Something is Killing the Children #0 Blank Sketch Cover with Spot Foil. Limited to 400. $30 each.

Thursday: VR Troopers #1 Foil Logo Cover. Limited to 250. $30 each, VR Troopers #1 Elite Foil Logo Cover. Limited to 50. $50 each.

Friday: Mouse Guard: Dawn of the Black Axe #1 by Walt Simonson . Limited to 250. $30 each. Butterfly #1 Ashcan. Limited to 250. $30 each.

. Limited to 250. $30 each. Butterfly #1 Ashcan. Limited to 250. $30 each. Saturday: BRZRKR #1 7th Printing Foil Cover by Lee Bermejo . Limited to 400. $30 each. Hello Darkness #12 Foil Cover by Andrew K. Currey . Limited to 200. $30 each.

. Limited to 400. $30 each. Hello Darkness #12 Foil Cover by . Limited to 200. $30 each. Sunday: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 Ashcan by Kevin Eastman. Limited to 200. $30 each., A Vicious Circle HC with a limited bookplate will be available for purchase during Lee's signings. Limited to 30 per signing. $50 each.

