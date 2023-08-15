Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: booster gold, fantastic four, freddie mercury, sothebys

Would You Buy Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four Comics Collection?

Sotheby's of London hosting a Freddie Mercury exhibition including his comic book collection of X-Men, Fantastic Four and Booster Gold.

Sotheby's of London is currently hosting a Freddie Mercury exhibition featuring personal possessions of the singer/songwriter before they are auctioned off. 1,400 items from the late Freddie Mercury's London home, which had been untouched for 30 years, include handwritten lyrics, personal Polaroid photos and costumes, his crown and cloak ensemble from The Magic Tour in 1986, his Yamaha grand piano, a handwritten draft of Bohemian Rhapsody, art by Salvador Dalii and much more. Including his comic book collection.

There is one listing for Comic books, detailed as The Fantastic Four, 22 issues, 1965-1977, X-Men, 3 issues, 1987 and Booster Gold, 1 issue, 1987. Looking at the price stickers and price stamps, Freddie Mercury seems to have bought copies of the Fantastic Four from Popular Book Centre, a second-hand bookshop chain which has outlets across London, and even helped to create a number of comic book shops in its wake. And also copies bought from Forbidden Planet in Denmark Street.

The copies of the Fantastic Four include many by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, including #38, #41, #43, #44, #48, #53, #55, #60, #61, #64, #69, #78, #84, #90, #91, #93, #95, #136, #187 and #191. And laid out like a fan for the Sotheby's photographer for some reason.

That's part of twenty-two issues of The Fantastic Four running from 1965-1977, three issues of the X-Men from 1987 from the Chris Claremont era and one issue of Booster Gold from 1987. What drew his fancy to those particular items, we may never know, but we did identify this stick on one of the Fantastic Four comics as being rather familiar. Forbidden Planet was at that original location between 1978 and 1988.

Expected to go for between £100 and £200, purely because of the provenance of being owned by Freddie Mercury, they seem to have attracted greater attention than that, and currently have a bid totally £2200.

I might have to pop down and check it out myself. See just which of those X-Men comic books from 1987 Freddie Mercury picked up… and maybe see if any of those Fantastic Fours are earlier than #38. Also, someone should tell Dan Jurgens about Booster Gold…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!