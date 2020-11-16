Byte-Sized #1 FOCs Today – And Everything Else From Cullen Bunn?

Cullen Bunn's fiftieth birthday. I'm only three years away sir, do let me know what it's like over the other side. Nelson Blake III from AWA goes to FOC today. But what else does he have coming? Tomorrow is comic book writer's fiftieth birthday. I'm only three years away sir, do let me know what it's like over the other side. But in his mailing list, he also noted just how busy he is right now… as his new series, Byte-Sized withfrom AWA goes to FOC today. But what else does he have coming?

So, I spent just a few minutes looking ahead to next year and beyond. What new projects are definitely coming from me in the next 12 – 16 months? It's a moving target to some degree. It could always shift or change. And I can't give you all the titles or publishers just yet. In most cases, I can only hint at the types of stories you'll be seeing. The following list includes only those projects that I've officially placed somewhere or those I know for certain will be happening. They're on the schedule, though the schedule can always change.

THE GHOUL NEXT DOOR, of course, a middle reader horror graphic novel from HarperCollins. It's about a kid who befriends a ghoul in the cemetery near his house.

SHADOWMAN from Valiant. Shadowman is the Valiant Universe's premier supernatural hero, protecting mankind from the Deadside. It got delayed a little, but it is on the schedule for April now.

REANIMATOR: THE ETERNAL LIE, which Dynamite will be crowdfunding. This is a direct sequel to the original short story.

BYTE-SIZED from AWA is coming out in December! See the preview below!

ALL MY LITTLE DEMONS, a massive collection of my Aftershock work.

PIECEMEAL, a horror one-shot about a group of high school kids who discover a preserved brain in a crumbling old house.

RAZE: MOTHER, MAIDEN, CRONE, a new dark fantasy/horror novella introducing a pair of anti-hero (or… let's face it… outright villains).

A new dark fantasy/horror story that takes place in both the waking world and the realm of dream. It features swordplay and ghosts in the night and strangers with no name.

A new horror/comedy story about possession and the power struggle between infernal and celestial forces that catches mankind in the crossfire.

A new horror maxi-series about a group of mysterious figures with awesome, frightening abilities. It's a story of revenge where an average person makes a desperate stand against powers she cannot comprehend.

A new horror maxi-series about the falsehood of civilization. What happens when the illusion is ripped away?

A New horror maxi-series about a mysterious town and mysterious experiments that have played out there.

A new horror one-shot inspired by one of Grimm's fairy tales.

A new horror/romance one-shot. That's right. Romance.

A return to a world of magicians and family intrigue.

A return to a world of haints and folk magic.

A new endeavor involving an indie comic that I've loved since I was a kid. A new shared universe that I have a stake in. I'm pretty sure I'm missing a few things. Many of the projects listed above are already written, and I have at least five new proposals in the wind right now. I haven't listed the Kickstarters I have planned. I'd like to do at least 3 in the next year.

Cullen, can I suggest that you also schedule in time to breathe? And good luck with Byte-Sized tonight…

BYTE SIZED #1

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

OCT201240

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Nelson Blake III (CA) Rahzzah

When two young siblings excitedly unwrap their final Christmas presents, they discover toy robots unlike anything they have ever seen. And with good reason. What the kids and their parents don't know is that their quaint suburban home just became the beachhead for these self-aware 'bots that have begun to explore the outside world. And when one of the 'bots breaks bad, it's going to take a Christmas miracle to stop him.In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99