Can You Regulate the Multiverse? Infinite Frontier #4 [Preview]

Can President Superman solve the problems of the multiverse through regulation? That's the question that will be answered in Infinite Frontier #4, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. And the answer, almost certainly, is no. So you should have focused your time on something more useful, like canceling student death, President Supes! Check out a preview below.
INFINITE FRONTIER #4 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads
President Superman finds himself in the wrong world, and it isn't looking good. Bones and Chase attempt to stop super-powered heroes and villains from crossing Multiversal lines. If they can shut down the President of Steel, they think that it will serve as a signal to all to not mess with Earth-0! This is only a distraction, however, as Injustice Incarnate begins to show them the worst the Multiverse has to offer, and only Flashpoint Batman is there to lend the heroes backup.
In Shops: 8/10/2021
SRP: $4.99
