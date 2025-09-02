Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: canada, Watchmen

Canada Schools Ban Watchmen, Saga, Giant Days, Gender Queer & Blankets

Canadian schools ban Watchmen, Saga, Giant Days, Gender Queer and Blankets, as well as Brave New World, 1984 and The Handmaid's Tale

Canadian news reports that titles like The Handmaid's Tale, Brave New World, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and Perks of Being a Wallflower are to be pulled from library shelves at Edmonton state schools this term, according to a leaked document. A number are labelled sexually explicit, and have been ordered to be removed from library shelves with access from students in kindergarten to Grade 12, or aged 17 to 18. While others have non-explicit sexual content and are just removed from students in Kindergarten through Grade 9, and they may be accessible to students in grades 10 through 12, or 15 to 18, "if the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing the material." There is also another list of books that are… fine. And are accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 12, "provided the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing them."

So John Allison's Giant Days is fine for everyone except volume 8, restricted to all. Sandman: Preludes And Nocturnes is banned but Sandman Overture is fine for all ages. Watchmen is banned, as is Saga, Fun Home, Gender Queer and Blankets to anyone under 18 or under.

1984 by George Orwell is restricted to just grades 10-12. Black Bird by Kanoko Salkurakoji volumes 12 and 16 are fine, 15 and 17 are restricted to grade 10 to 12, all the rest are banned. Heartstopper volumes 1-4 are fine, but 5 is restricted.

In a statement to CBC News, Edmonton Public School Board chair Julie Kusiek said there is a list of books that will be removed from schools as a result of the government's ministerial order. Kusiek said the board shares concerns raised by community members and opposed the policy. "As a result of the ministerial order, several excellent books will be removed from our shelves this fall. Division staff worked over the summer to ensure that only books that directly met the criteria in the ministerial order were added to the division's removal list."

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the government is aware of the EPSB list banning books for students in K-12 and will be reviewing it. "We have asked Edmonton Public to clarify why these books were selected to be pulled, and we will work with them to ensure the standards are accurately implemented. We did not provide this list to EPSB," the statement read.

Laura Winton, a former president of the Library Association of Alberta, says I'm dismayed and disappointed. I'm not at all surprised. The intention of this ministerial order was to remove materials from school libraries, and that's exactly what it's doing. What specific book-banning lists are going to do is limit the amount of material that's available to students, limit the amount of topics that can be discussed and just create a culture of fear in the classroom." Here are the comic books that are affected by the order, and for what reason:

Materials with explicit sexual content: Following a division review process, the following books have been identified as containing explicit sexual content. These materials are to be removed from all libraries accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.

Berserk. Volume 3 Kentarō Miura

Black bird. 1 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 10 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 11 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 13 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 14 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 18 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 2 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 3. Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 4 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 5 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 6 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 7 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 8 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 9 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Blankets Craig Thompson

Fun Home Alison Bechdel

Gender Queer Maia Kobabe

Giant Days, Volume 8 John Allison

Preacher Garth Ennis

Preacher Book 2 Garth Ennis

Preacher Book 3 Garth Ennis

Preacher Book 4 Garth Ennis

Saga. Volume eight Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume five Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume four Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume nine Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume one Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume seven Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume six Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume three Brian K. Vaughan

Saga. Volume two Brian K. Vaughan

Sandman, The : preludes & nocturnes Neil Gaiman

Trigun Maximum Vol. 12 Yasuhiro Nightow

Watchmen Alan Moore Novel

Materials with non-explicit sexual content: Following a division review process, the following books have been identified as containing non-explicit sexual content. These materials are to be removed from all libraries accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 9. They may be accessible to students in grades 10 through 12 if the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing the material.

Angel sanctuary. Vol. 17 Kaori Yuki

Angel sanctuary. Vol. 18 Kaori Yuki

Angel sanctuary. Vol. 19 Kaori Yuki

Angel sanctuary. Vol. 20 Kaori Yuki

Best laid plans, The Cameron Lund Novel

Black bird. 15 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 17 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Heartstopper. Volume 5 Alice Oseman

In the End Erin M. Blakemore

Sin City Vol. 5 Family values Frank Miller

Materials with non-sexual content: These books were part of an initial review; however, they were determined to contain non-sexual content. These materials may be accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 12, provided the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing them.

49 Days Agnes Lee

Almost American Girl Robin Ha

Archie, Volume 1 Mark Waid

Archie, Volume 2 Mark Waid

Archie, Volume 3 Mark Waid

Backstagers, The, Volume 1 James Tynion IV

Backstagers, The, Volume 2 James Tynion IV

Backstagers, The, Volume 3 James Tynion IV

Basil and Oregano Melissa Capriglione

Batter Royale Leisl Adams

Be That Way Hope Larson

Black bird. 12 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Black bird. 16 Kanoko Sakurakoji

Blue Lock, Volume 1 Muneyuki Kaneshiro

Cat + Gamer, Volume 1 Wataru Nadatani

Cat + Gamer, Volume 2 Wataru Nadatani

Check, Please! Book 1: #Hockey Ngozi Ukazu

Chef's Kiss Jarrett Melendez

Danger and Other Unknown Risks Ryan North

Deep Dark, The Molly Knox Ostertag

Demon Slayer, Volume 1 Koyoharu Gotouge

Eat, and Love Yourself Sweeney Boo

Fox Maidens, The Robin Ha

From the Roots Up Tasha Spillett

Frontera Julio Anta

Giant Days, Volume 1 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 10 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 11 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 12 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 13 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 14 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 2 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 3 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 4 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 5 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 6 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 7 John Allison

Giant Days, Volume 9 John Allison

Girl from the Sea, The Molly Knox Ostertag

Heartstopper. Volume 1 Alice Oseman

Heartstopper. Volume 2 Alice Oseman

Heartstopper. Volume 3 Alice Oseman

Heartstopper. Volume 4 Alice Oseman

Hockey Girl Loves Drama Boy Faith Erin Hicks

Hollow Shannon Watters

Homebody Theo Parish

Huda F Are You? Huda Fahmy

Huda F Cares? Huda Fahmy

Is Love the Answer, Volume 1 Uta Isaki

Marble Queen, The Anna Kopp

Messy Roots Laura Gao

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Volume 1 Amy Reeder & Brandon Montclare

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Volume 2 Amy Reeder & Brandon Montclare

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Volume 3 Amy Reeder & Brandon Montclare

Ms. Marvel, Volume 1 G. Willow Wilson

Ms. Marvel, Volume 2 G. Willow Wilson

Ms. Marvel, Volume 3 G. Willow Wilson

One Piece, Volume 1 Eiichiro Oda

Out of Left Field Jonah Newman

Punk Rock Karaoke Bianca Xunise

Rez Doctor, The Gitz Crazyboy

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Kelly Thompson

Safe Passage G. Neri

Sandman, The : Overture Neil Gaiman

Spy x Family, Volume 1 Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 2 Tatsuya Endo

Stars in Their Eyes Jessica Walton

That Can Be Arranged Huda Fahmy

This One Summer Mariko Tamaki

Visions of the Crow Wanda John-Kehewin

We Are the Medicine Tasha Spillett

Witch's Throne, The Cedric Caballes

