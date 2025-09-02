Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: canada, Watchmen
Canada Schools Ban Watchmen, Saga, Giant Days, Gender Queer & Blankets
Canadian schools ban Watchmen, Saga, Giant Days, Gender Queer and Blankets, as well as Brave New World, 1984 and The Handmaid's Tale
Canadian news reports that titles like The Handmaid's Tale, Brave New World, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and Perks of Being a Wallflower are to be pulled from library shelves at Edmonton state schools this term, according to a leaked document. A number are labelled sexually explicit, and have been ordered to be removed from library shelves with access from students in kindergarten to Grade 12, or aged 17 to 18. While others have non-explicit sexual content and are just removed from students in Kindergarten through Grade 9, and they may be accessible to students in grades 10 through 12, or 15 to 18, "if the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing the material." There is also another list of books that are… fine. And are accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 12, "provided the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing them."
So John Allison's Giant Days is fine for everyone except volume 8, restricted to all. Sandman: Preludes And Nocturnes is banned but Sandman Overture is fine for all ages. Watchmen is banned, as is Saga, Fun Home, Gender Queer and Blankets to anyone under 18 or under.
1984 by George Orwell is restricted to just grades 10-12. Black Bird by Kanoko Salkurakoji volumes 12 and 16 are fine, 15 and 17 are restricted to grade 10 to 12, all the rest are banned. Heartstopper volumes 1-4 are fine, but 5 is restricted.
In a statement to CBC News, Edmonton Public School Board chair Julie Kusiek said there is a list of books that will be removed from schools as a result of the government's ministerial order. Kusiek said the board shares concerns raised by community members and opposed the policy. "As a result of the ministerial order, several excellent books will be removed from our shelves this fall. Division staff worked over the summer to ensure that only books that directly met the criteria in the ministerial order were added to the division's removal list."
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the government is aware of the EPSB list banning books for students in K-12 and will be reviewing it. "We have asked Edmonton Public to clarify why these books were selected to be pulled, and we will work with them to ensure the standards are accurately implemented. We did not provide this list to EPSB," the statement read.
Laura Winton, a former president of the Library Association of Alberta, says I'm dismayed and disappointed. I'm not at all surprised. The intention of this ministerial order was to remove materials from school libraries, and that's exactly what it's doing. What specific book-banning lists are going to do is limit the amount of material that's available to students, limit the amount of topics that can be discussed and just create a culture of fear in the classroom." Here are the comic books that are affected by the order, and for what reason:
Materials with explicit sexual content: Following a division review process, the following books have been identified as containing explicit sexual content. These materials are to be removed from all libraries accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
- Berserk. Volume 3 Kentarō Miura
- Black bird. 1 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 10 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 11 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 13 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 14 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 18 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 2 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 3. Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 4 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 5 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 6 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 7 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 8 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 9 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Blankets Craig Thompson
- Fun Home Alison Bechdel
- Gender Queer Maia Kobabe
- Giant Days, Volume 8 John Allison
- Preacher Garth Ennis
- Preacher Book 2 Garth Ennis
- Preacher Book 3 Garth Ennis
- Preacher Book 4 Garth Ennis
- Saga. Volume eight Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume five Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume four Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume nine Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume one Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume seven Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume six Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume three Brian K. Vaughan
- Saga. Volume two Brian K. Vaughan
- Sandman, The : preludes & nocturnes Neil Gaiman
- Trigun Maximum Vol. 12 Yasuhiro Nightow
- Watchmen Alan Moore Novel
Materials with non-explicit sexual content: Following a division review process, the following books have been identified as containing non-explicit sexual content. These materials are to be removed from all libraries accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 9. They may be accessible to students in grades 10 through 12 if the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing the material.
- Angel sanctuary. Vol. 17 Kaori Yuki
- Angel sanctuary. Vol. 18 Kaori Yuki
- Angel sanctuary. Vol. 19 Kaori Yuki
- Angel sanctuary. Vol. 20 Kaori Yuki
- Best laid plans, The Cameron Lund Novel
- Black bird. 15 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 17 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Heartstopper. Volume 5 Alice Oseman
- In the End Erin M. Blakemore
- Sin City Vol. 5 Family values Frank Miller
Materials with non-sexual content: These books were part of an initial review; however, they were determined to contain non-sexual content. These materials may be accessible to students in Kindergarten through Grade 12, provided the content is developmentally appropriate for the students accessing them.
- 49 Days Agnes Lee
- Almost American Girl Robin Ha
- Archie, Volume 1 Mark Waid
- Archie, Volume 2 Mark Waid
- Archie, Volume 3 Mark Waid
- Backstagers, The, Volume 1 James Tynion IV
- Backstagers, The, Volume 2 James Tynion IV
- Backstagers, The, Volume 3 James Tynion IV
- Basil and Oregano Melissa Capriglione
- Batter Royale Leisl Adams
- Be That Way Hope Larson
- Black bird. 12 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Black bird. 16 Kanoko Sakurakoji
- Blue Lock, Volume 1 Muneyuki Kaneshiro
- Cat + Gamer, Volume 1 Wataru Nadatani
- Cat + Gamer, Volume 2 Wataru Nadatani
- Check, Please! Book 1: #Hockey Ngozi Ukazu
- Chef's Kiss Jarrett Melendez
- Danger and Other Unknown Risks Ryan North
- Deep Dark, The Molly Knox Ostertag
- Demon Slayer, Volume 1 Koyoharu Gotouge
- Eat, and Love Yourself Sweeney Boo
- Fox Maidens, The Robin Ha
- From the Roots Up Tasha Spillett
- Frontera Julio Anta
- Giant Days, Volume 1 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 10 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 11 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 12 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 13 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 14 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 2 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 3 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 4 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 5 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 6 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 7 John Allison
- Giant Days, Volume 9 John Allison
- Girl from the Sea, The Molly Knox Ostertag
- Heartstopper. Volume 1 Alice Oseman
- Heartstopper. Volume 2 Alice Oseman
- Heartstopper. Volume 3 Alice Oseman
- Heartstopper. Volume 4 Alice Oseman
- Hockey Girl Loves Drama Boy Faith Erin Hicks
- Hollow Shannon Watters
- Homebody Theo Parish
- Huda F Are You? Huda Fahmy
- Huda F Cares? Huda Fahmy
- Is Love the Answer, Volume 1 Uta Isaki
- Marble Queen, The Anna Kopp
- Messy Roots Laura Gao
- Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Volume 1 Amy Reeder & Brandon Montclare
- Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Volume 2 Amy Reeder & Brandon Montclare
- Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, Volume 3 Amy Reeder & Brandon Montclare
- Ms. Marvel, Volume 1 G. Willow Wilson
- Ms. Marvel, Volume 2 G. Willow Wilson
- Ms. Marvel, Volume 3 G. Willow Wilson
- One Piece, Volume 1 Eiichiro Oda
- Out of Left Field Jonah Newman
- Punk Rock Karaoke Bianca Xunise
- Rez Doctor, The Gitz Crazyboy
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch Kelly Thompson
- Safe Passage G. Neri
- Sandman, The : Overture Neil Gaiman
- Spy x Family, Volume 1 Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 Tatsuya Endo
- Stars in Their Eyes Jessica Walton
- That Can Be Arranged Huda Fahmy
- This One Summer Mariko Tamaki
- Visions of the Crow Wanda John-Kehewin
- We Are the Medicine Tasha Spillett
- Witch's Throne, The Cedric Caballes