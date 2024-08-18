Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, Kwame Mbalia, Nikkolas Smith

Captain America: Brave New World Says That A Hero Looks Like You

Marvel Press publishes Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You by Kwame Mbalia and Nikkolas Smith, in January 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You is a new picture book by Kwame Mbalia and Nikkolas Smith, ahead of the new movie. Wendy Deacon at Marvel Press has acquired world rights to Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You and publication is slated for the 7th of January 2025, ahead of the film's release on the 14th of February. Patrice Caldwell at New Leaf Literary & Media represented Kwame Mbalia, and Nikkolas Smith represented himself.

"New York Times best-selling author Kwame Mbalia and New York Times best-selling illustrator Nikkolas Smith explore the world of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World. This new picture book is perfect for fans of Sam Wilson, Captain America. Set in the world of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, A Hero Looks Like You is a heartwarming picture book about a young boy named DJ who steps up to help Captain America, his favorite Super Hero, and discovers along the way that heroes don't always look big or strong or wear a suit. Sometimes, they might even look like him. From New York Times best-selling author Kwame Mbalia and New York Times best-selling illustrator Nikkolas Smith, this inspiring story shows readers anyone can choose to be a hero."

Kwame is the author of the Tristan Strong series and the co-author of Last Gate of The Emperor with Prince Joel Makonnen from Scholastic Books, editor of Black Boy Joy, published by Delacorte Press and publisher with his imprint Freedom Fire, a collaboration with Disney Books. His newest middle-grade adventure, Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek launches in October.

Nikkolas Smith has worked as an artist on Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam II, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, They Cloned Tyrone, and designed posters for Southside With You, Black Panther, Soul, and Stranger Fruit). After designing theme parks at Walt Disney Imagineering for eleven years, he has written and/or illustrated books such as The Artivist, The Golden Girls of Rio, My Hair Is Poofy And That's Okay, World Cup Women, The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, I am Ruby Bridges, Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage To Dream, That Flag, and creator of the 2023 Marvel Artist Series in collaboration with Target for an apparel line featuring Black superheroes, and his latest book Sunday Sketch: The Art of Nikkolas.

