Captain America Comics #1 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Captain America Comics #1, the first appearance of Captain America and arguably the most famous comic cover of all time, is not a book you see on auctions much these days. This is now the most expensive Timely book on the aftermarket and with good reason. This copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC Pedigree copy from The Promise Collection and is one of the most displayable copies I have seen in a while. This book is #7 on Overstreet's Top Golden Age books list as well, so the fact that this is at $92,500 is not surprising, but the fact that it is not higher yet is a bit of a shock. Check it out below.

Captain America Should Sell For A Huge Amount

"Captain America Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1941) CGC VG- 3.5 Cream to off-white pages. This issue has been gaining on Marvel Comics #1 for years for the honor of being the most valuable Timely issue of all. It's been consistently selling for over-Guide in all grades. A 4.0 copy just fetched nearly triple Guide in our September Signature auction! Herein is the origin and first appearances of Captain America and Bucky, along with the first appearance of the Red Skull. Joe Simon and Jack Kirby's Hitler cover is certifiably a "classic." The duo also provided interior art. The issue is currently #7 on Overstreet's list of Top 100 Golden Age Comics. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $62,000. CGC census 11/21: 6 in 3.5, 60 higher."

In my eyes, this is the most important comic ever made. I love Superman, but Cap will always hold the most special place in my heart. Go here and get more info on this book copy and bid if you have the cash. While you are there, take a look at the other books taking bids today, and throughout the week, there are some great books.