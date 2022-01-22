Captain America/Iron Man #3 Preview: The Problem with Superheroes

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Captain America and Iron Man deal with the repercussions of their actions in this preview of Captain America/Iron Man #3. Check out the preview below.

Captain America/Iron Man #3

by Derek Landy & Angel Unzueta, cover by Alex Ross

Captain America is shaken after a relic of the darkest chapter of his life resurfaces in the hands of a villain, and Iron Man struggles to keep him on track. When the hunt for Veronica Eden leads them to a stolen S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier, they'll need all of their focus to survive a high-tech ambush!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620252200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620252200321 – CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 3 TAN CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

