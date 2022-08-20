Captain America: Symbol of Truth #4 Preview: It's a Trap

Crossbones arranges a welcome party for Captain America in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #4. How thoughtful of him! If both of the heroes in this book end up captured by issue #4, who's gonna be left to come to the rescue? Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #4

by Tochi Onyebuchi & R.B. Silva & Ze Carlos, cover by R.B. Silva

Sam Wilson uncovers a plot that poses an imminent threat to both the U.S. and Wakanda – but Wakanda doesn't want to play ball with Captain America. Faced with an impossible decision, Sam tries to do what's best for both countries. But will his gamble pay off or cost him dearly? And what interest do the elusive White Wolf and his ally Crossbones have in the outcome?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620279900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279900421 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 4 CASTELLANI BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.