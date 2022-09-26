Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5 Preview: Cap vs. Black Panther

Sam and T'Challa throw down in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5. And both of them can probably do it all day. Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5

by Tochi Onyebuchi & R.B. Silva, cover by R.B. Silva

Miracleman Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA It's a showdown between Captain America and Black Panther, with the fate of two countries on the line! And when the dust settles, who will pay the price for Sam Wilson's incursion into Wakanda? Meanwhile, Falcon uncovers a piece of evidence that changes the scope of the mission – and exposes the White Wolf's ultimate motive.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620279900511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279900521 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 5 LARROCA MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

