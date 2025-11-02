Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: Captain Birdseye, Captain Findus

Captain Birdseye – Or Captain Findus – Launches Comic Book At Lucca

Captain Birdseye is the advertising mascot for the Birds Eye frozen food brand, founded by Clarence Birdseye, and has been in use for almost sixty years, since 1967. Appearing in numerous ads over the decades, he has been generally depicted as an older sailor with a white beard, wearing a merchant naval uniform, a white polo neck sweater, and a West Country pirate-style accent, accompanied by a crew of children. However, in recent years, he has been succeeded by a younger, hotter model with a very dark beard indeed. His name changes from territory to territory, with different local trading names, giving us Captain Iglo, Captain Frudensa and Captain Findus, as he is known in Italy, since his introduction a mere forty-two years ago.

And at Lucca, Captain Findus has become the protagonist of a new comic book series created with a competition among students of the Italian International School of Comics, presented at Lucca Comics & Games 2025. The initiative was launched last year between thirty students and alumni of the school. Five finalist works were featured in a limited edition of Findus Fish Fingers, allowing consumers to preview the stories, while the public could vote online for their favourite. And the competition was won by a new comics creator, Matteo Montanari.

Findus sponsored a good chunk of Lucca Comics And Games, with banners, a stall, treasure hunts, cosplay contests, live drawing sessions with the finalists, cartography workshops with artist Francesca Baerald, body and face painting, and photo opportunities with official Captain Findus cosplayers, and the finalist comic strip on display.

Lucca Comics and Games is an annual comic book and gaming convention in Lucca, Italy, held at the end of October, in conjunction with All Saints' Day. It is the largest comics festival in Europe and the second-largest in the world, after Comiket in Tokyo, Japan.

