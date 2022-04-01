Captain Marvel Annual #1 Preview: Criminal Justice Reform IIN SPAACE!

Carol visits the Starjammers in a space prison in this preview of Captain Marvel Annual #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Or does she? Some of the other prisoners have a hard time believing it's her because she isn't "meaty" enough. They like their cosmic superheroes thicc in space prison. Either way, there's gonna be a jailbreak, we're thinking. Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel Annual #1

by Torunn Gronbekk & Carlos Gomez, cover by Lee Garbett

Captain Marvel…behind bars?! Carol has gotten herself into an intergalactic scale of trouble with the K'rasky military and now she's locked up in their city-like prison…with the Starjammers. Will they be able to blast their way out? Or will they be lost to the authoritarian labyrinth of K'rasky law?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620363500111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620363500121 – CAPTAIN MARVEL ANNUAL 1 RAHZZAH VARIANT – $4.99 US

