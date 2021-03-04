Caroline Leigh Layne Replaces Rebekah Isaacs On Money Shot From Vault

In their May 2021 solicitations, Vault Comics listed artist Rebekah Isaacs on the sex sci-fi comedy Money Shot she co-created with Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie. But as the series returned after a pause from the most recent issue in November, Vault has now announced that Caroline Leigh Layne will be the new regular artist on the series with Money Shot #11 instead, the beginning of the series' third arc. Rebekah tells me she stepped away for my own reasons and remains co-owner of the Money Shot with Tim and Sarah.

Layne is a Texas-based artist with an MFA in Sequential Art from Savannah College of Art and Design. "I came across Vault Comics on Twitter and instantly fell in love with Money Shot," said Layne. "It's a dream come true to work on this comic with such incredible creators."

"Caroline is a bad-ass artist with a sexy unique style, and I love her take on the comic," said Money Shot co-writer Sarah Beattie. "Super stoked for her to join our nerdy club of nerdy sex."

"I'd been following Caroline's MIMOSA MEMOIRS on Webtoons, and thought it was hilarious, sexy and uncomfortably honest, which is exactly what I want Money Shot to be," added Money Shot co-writer, Tim Seeley. "She's the perfect example of the next generation of comic artists; clever, multitalented, and independent. I hope to steal some of her skill and popularity to prop up my decaying body and withering soul."

Money Shot is sexy sci-fi comedy, set in a near-future where space travel is ludicrously expensive and largely ignored. Enter Christine Ocampos, inventor of the Star Shot teleportation device with a big idea: She'll travel to new worlds, engage —intimately—with local aliens, and film her exploits for a jaded earth populace trying to find something new on the internet. Now, Chris and her merry band of scientist-cum-pornstars explore the universe, each other, and the complexities of sex in a story about scientists having sex with aliens for the glory of mankind—and money.

NEW ARC! NEW THRILLS! With a founding member on the outs, Chris seeks a replacement, and finds it in Dr. Yazaman Blanco, whose research might literally save the Earth, and whose hotness might melt the ice caps. But, when a mission to a ruined planet goes south, does she have what it takes to get the money shot?

