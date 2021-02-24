The Blue Flame With Christopher Cantwell in Vault May 2021 Solicits

Vault Comics is launching The Blue Flame #1, a new cosmic superhero maxi-series from writer Christopher Cantwell, artist Adam Gorham, colourist Kurt Michael Russell, letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and designer Tim Daniel. A preview of which, as well as all of Vault comics solicitations for May 2021, run below.

The Blue Flame is a cosmic hero. The Blue Flame is a DIY vigilante that fights crime on the streets of Milwaukee. The Blue Flame is a blue collar HVAC repairman named SAM BRAUSAM.

In the wake of a horrific tragedy, the boundaries of the Blue Flame's identity blur even further. Now, before a universal trial, the Blue Flame must prove that humanity is worth saving. But in order to do that, Sam Brausam has to save himself. Can he?

"Contrary to what Adam's incredible cosmic art might suggest, the concept of Blue Flame was actually born out of a real feeling of helplessness," said Cantwell. "So far the 21st century has provided some truly intense and infinitely complex tragedy that I believe challenges the very idea of what it means to be human, let alone superhuman. Personally—in the face of so much compounding unprecedented anxiety and strife—I've recently been in full retreat mode culturally as an adult. I have found myself dreaming of farther and farther away places, and escaping into the more and more fantastical, if just for some way to stay sane. That's because the truth remains that we are all struggling in a very difficult contemporary reality with all sorts of seemingly insurmountable problems that don't seem to be easily solved by anything."

"So as someone who has found solace in super hero books since a young age, I thought, what if we took that very solace away, even from the super hero who is supposed to provide it? Our story is bifurcated into two "worlds": one is a high stakes cosmic quest that is so daunting it threatens to overwhelm even this idealized noble hero, and the other is the daily survival of a real man in a real world beset by all kinds of real problems. It feels at times that we are all constantly living in the wake of tragedy or on the crest of impending doom. Has the weight of that become so heavy that the idea of an ever-reliable hero is now irrelevant?"

Vault's Editor-in-Chief, Adrian Wassel, added, "The Blue Flame is either the truest superhero story I've read, or it's not a superhero story at all. Maybe that sounds ridiculous, but it's that dichotomy that drew me to The Blue Flame in the first place, and made it fit so well within Vault's catalogue. The series is, really, the life of a man split between three realities played out in triptych. It is also a trial story. A trial for all of humanity, where flying around and shooting flames won't do our hero (or us!) much good; and instead, we'd all rather have a seasoned litigator ready to defend us. No matter which way you slice it, The Blue Flame is science fiction of the most ambitious variety. Most days, I don't think of it as a superhero story at all. Other days, if you asked me what story most carefully handles the question—What does it mean to save humanity?—I'd say The Blue Flame. And isn't that the whole point of a superhero?"

The Blue Flame #1 is published in May 2021, and will debut with a special Vault Vintage cover from Nathan Gooden and Tim Daniel that pays homage to Dave Stevens' cover to Rocketeer Adventure Magazine #1. Here is the solicitation and everything else Vault Comics has lined up for May 2021

BLUE FLAME #1 CVR A GORHAM

VAULT COMICS

MAR211655

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Adam Gorham

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLUE FLAME #1 CVR B

BLUE FLAME #1 CVR C DANIEL

AUTUMNAL #8 CVR A SHEHAN

VAULT COMICS

MAR211658

(W) Daniel Kraus (A/CA) Chris Shehan

With Sybil's fate uncertain, Kat at last faces off with Clementine Biddle — who is not what we expect. Grief and rage power this horrifying finale.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AUTUMNAL #8 CVR B GOODEN

HOLLOW HEART #4 CVR A TUCKER

VAULT COMICS

MAR211660

(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Paul Tucker

Mateo and EL have carved out a good life for themselves. They're alone. They're free. They're in love. They're happy. But EL begins to suspect that Mateo is keeping terrible secrets from him. Meanwhile, Mateo works to provide EL with the life he needs, desperate to keep EL from discovering the truth and destroying his own happiness.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #6 CVR A CANTIRINO (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAR211661

(W) Paul Cornell (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

All is lost. Jacey failed to take her revenge. Of course she did. So what does she have left?

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #6 CVR B HICKMAN (MR)

PICTURE OF EVERYTHING ELSE #5 CVR A MOHAN

VAULT COMICS

MAR211663

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Kishore Mohan

Paint cracks, and so do facades. There can only be one future- and as two artists work feverishly to cast it in their own image, they threaten instead to tear it asunder as easily as canvas. The end of the world, perhaps, or simply the end of art- indeed, who could tell the difference?

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PICTURE OF EVERYTHING ELSE #5 CVR B GORHAM

ENGINEWARD #11 CVR A EISMA

VAULT COMICS

MAR211665

(W) George Mann (A/CA) Joe Eisma

As the Celestial alliance crumbles, the Engineward leads her people in a devastating siege on the Sphere. But are the people of Shiptown prepared for the grave consequences of such an uprising and the sacrifice that'll be required to bring peace and prosperity to Hellen?

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ENGINEWARD #11 CVR B HICKMAN

HEAVY #7 CVR A DONOVAN

VAULT COMICS

MAR211667

(W) Max Bemis (A/CA) Eryk Donovan

Turns out, you can't escape love triangles, even in the afterlife. As Bill and Sharon find common ground, Slim starts to feel that what could have been Paradise is now looking more like Paradise Lost. Desperate to not lose the afterlife family he's built, Slim takes Bill on a mission into the darkest corner of existence: a vulnerable conversation between two men with eight million years of emotional baggage.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HEAVY #7 CVR B DANIEL

MONEY SHOT #11 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAR211669

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Rebekah Isaacs

NEW ARC! NEW THRILLS! With a founding member on the outs, Chris seeks a replacement, and finds it in Dr. Yazaman Blanco, whose research might literally save the Earth, and whose hotness might melt the ice caps. But, when a mission to a ruined planet goes south, does she have what it takes to get the money shot?

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RESONANT #10 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAR211670

(W) David Andry (A/CA) Skylar Patridge

The climax of the second arc! Paxton attempts to escape the Spiral, desperate to get back to his children, but his friend and recent lover, Claire, stands in his way. Bec, in the clutches of Preacher, discovers that her fight to take back the cabin has become a struggle for her family's survival!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #8 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS

MAR211671

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Corin Howell

Captured! Betrayed by the only person she ever trusted, Gina Meyer played the spy game and lost. Now, as she stares death in the face, will the ghosts of the past return to give her hope for the future? Cavan Scott and Corin Howell's supernatural thriller takes a dark turn.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW SERVICE #8 CVR B ISAACS

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #8

VAULT COMICS

MAR211673

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

A member of the Twin Cities Court is destroyed, and vampire hunters are running rampant. The Court wants Cecily Bain and her fake fledgling, Ali, to find out who's behind it all. The only problem? Cecily is starting to think Ali might be the one responsible, as blood and betrayal fill the icy Minnesota night.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RADIO APOCALYPSE #2 CVR A RADHAKRISHNAN

VAULT COMICS

MAR211674

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Anand Radhakrishnan

As refugees from Kinscreek seek to undertake the perilous journey to the settlement at Bakers Town, The Daytripper must carry their missives while daylight still lingers in the sky. But the wastelands that lie in between can be a dangerous place. So come traverse the desolate places with Rufus and Crow on a two-wheel road-trip with Radio Apocalypse for company.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RADIO APOCALYPSE #2 CVR B

WITCHBLOOD #3 CVR A STERLE

VAULT COMICS

MAR211676

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

The Hounds of Love are hunting. Next stop: San Sangre, a city of blood, faith, and bad vibes. The stomping grounds of curse-hunters and gunslingers. But with a special kind of horror watching from the utility sheds, do our vampire biker dirtbags know what they're getting themselves into? Find out in Witchblood Chapter 3: The Darkness in the Sheds of Town!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DARK ONE HC VOL 01 BRANDON SANDERSON (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAR211677

(W) Brandon Sanderson, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Nathan Gooden (CA) Tim Daniel

Visions of a dark and fantastic world haunt Paul Tanasin, but when he discovers they are prophecies from Mirandus–a world in which he's destined to become a fearsome destroyer–He'll have to embrace the fear, rise up as The Dark One, and shatter everything.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $24.99