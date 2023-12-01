Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Cassandra Calin, graphic novel, new girl

Cassandra Calin's Graphic Novel The New Girl, From Scholastic in 2024

Cassandra Calin is a cartoonist with 2.7 million followers on Instagram, 233,000 subscribers on Tapas, and her debut middle-grade graphic novel out next year, The New Girl.

"Instagram sensation and Tapas webcomic superstar Cassandra Calin makes her long-form debut with this funny, feel-good middle-grade graphic novel about change. Goodbye, old life… Lia and her family are waiting to board a flight across the Atlantic, leaving behind family, friends, and Romania — the only home Lia has ever known. But Lia's heartache is overshadowed by the discomfort of her first period. As if things weren't difficult enough! Now Lia is thrust into a world where everything is different: her home, her language, and even her body. With so many changes happening at once, Lia struggles with schoolwork, has trouble communicating with classmates, and has no idea how to manage her unpleasant periods. Will she ever feel like herself again? Inspired by the author's own immigration experience, The New Girl is a comically charming story about change and acceptance."

Megan Peace at Scholastic/Graphix has acquired The New Girl in an exclusive submission. The publication of The New Girl was originally set for the summer of 2025 but has been brought forward to June 2024. Cassandra Calin's agent Seth Fishman at the Gernert Company negotiated the two-book deal for world rights.

Cassandra Calin writes, "keeping secrets isn't easy, and I've been keeping one for a LONG time! I'm excited to announce a HUGE project I've been working on with @graphixbooks and @scholastic : my debut graphic novel, THE NEW GIRL! Inspired by my immigration experience during adolescence, this middle-grade story is about new beginnings and change. Creating a graphic novel has been my lifelong dream, and I poured a lot of love, care, (and even some tears) into this book. I can't wait for you to read it, and I'm thrilled to reveal the cover today! THE NEW GIRL goes on sale June 4, 2024."

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

