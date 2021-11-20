Catwoman #37 Preview: Fear State Continues… and Continues…

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, a weekly Bleeding Cool tradition where we use a bot to generate previews articles for every Marvel and DC comic coming out the next week and then touch them up with clickbait headlines and the occasional snarky comment to appease the SEO gods and get the article to pass Bleeding Cool's rigorous clickbait SEO checklist. All in the service of bolstering our article count with low-effort– er, we mean providing you, the Little Bleeders, with a valuable service! The seemingly never-ending Fear State crossover continues in Catwoman #37, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. We're sure the Catwoman universe will never be the same again after all of this, but can they hurry up and wrap things up this issue? Read a preview below.

CATWOMAN #37

DC Comics

0921DC026

0921DC027 – CATWOMAN #37 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette

Catwoman's attempts to keep Alleytown, and those around her, safe from collateral damage have failed. Simon Saint, the Wight Witch, Father Valley, and the Magistrate have all compromised her newly founded kingdom and brought her entire life to the brink. But despite Selina's dreams of queenhood crashing down around her, there is still hope in the form of the Alleytown Strays. Could these children, trained by Selina, be her salvation? Or will they, too, pay for their involvement with Catwoman with their lives? And with Queen Ivy and Ivy aware of each other now, will they destroy the city or become one again?

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

