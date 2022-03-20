Catwoman's Star Turn in Detective Comics #122, Up for Auction

Doing the diligence for this post, I was utterly shocked to find that the classic DC Comics character Catwoman only had about 15 appearances in the Golden Age. By way of comparison, the Joker had over 60 appearances in the same time frame. Green Lantern antagonist Harlequin had eight appearances in the span of a single year — and appeared on the cover of all of them. But it took Catwoman about seven years to get her first cover appearance on Detective Comics #122, credited to Bob Kane and inked by Charles Paris. An important moment in the history of an incredibly important comic book character, there's a Detective Comics #122 (DC, 1947) GD/VG Condition up for auction in this week's 2021 July 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122127 from Heritage Auctions.

Detective Comics #122's feature story by Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Charles Paris does not disappoint. Selina Kyle escapes from prison and proceeds to use black cat superstitions to extort rich businessmen. This story even has the debut of the Catmobile — called the Kitty Car in this issue. Being fair regarding that Harlequin comparison noted above, publishers were willing to give female characters a bit more prominence in the late 1940s era that saw the debut of that character (among many other female comic book characters) and Catwoman subsequently started to gain ground with a few noteworthy cover appearances through the end of the Golden Age. But Detective Comics #122 was the first Catwoman cover, and it is certainly an important moment in the history of a very important character. There's an affordable copy of this gem, Detective Comics #122 (DC, 1947) GD/VG Condition up for auction in this week's 2021 July 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122127 from Heritage Auctions.

Detective Comics #122 (DC, 1947) Condition: GD/VG. Bob Kane, Charles Paris, Curt Swan, and Howard Sherman art. This copy has water staining. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $486; VG 4.0 value = $972.