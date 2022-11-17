Celebrate World Cup Weekend with Crunchyroll's Soccer Anime Line-Up

The World Cup starts this weekend, and Crunchyroll has soccer fans covered with a list of anime series all about the world's favourite sport. From the thrilling new fall series BLUELOCK where 300 strikers are pitted against each other in a Squid Game-esque battle royale to the inspiring female-led heartfelt Farewell, My Dear Cramer, there's a soccer ("football" to 99% of the rest of the world) anime series for anyone who may be looking for their next fix outside of Ted Lasso or The English Game that can be just as fun or full of surprises.

Crunchyroll and Football/Soccer: Two Great Tastes that Taste Good Together

By the time you stream all the Crunchyroll anime shows on this list, you'll probably know everything there is to know about football/soccer.

BLUELOCK! (8Bit)

Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

Aoashi (Production I.G.)

After a loss in his last junior high school soccer tourney, Ehime Prefecture's ace player, Ashito Aoi, is devastated but in every loss there's a victory. Tatsuya Fukuda, manager of an organization that trains students for one of the leading clubs in the J-League, sees Ashito's raw talent and offers a tryout to his group. Together they'll bring the youth club and Aoshi's talents to new heights! (Official Trailer)

Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun (Studio Hibari)

Aoyama kun is a hot, young soccer prodigy who plays midfielder for the National U-16 Soccer Team. But he's also an extreme germaphobe! The TV anime adaptation of "Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama kun!" (Clean Freak!! Aoyama kun) portrays the friendships he forms and the challenges he overcomes in a "spotless" coming-of-age story!

Farewell, My Dear Cramer (Liden Films)

Onda Nozomi has been playing soccer with boys since she was a child. Despite practicing harder and being better than anyone else, once she enters middle school, she hits a wall. "Physical difference" ─In a sport like soccer where athletes sometimes violently collide, it becomes a reason for the boys to be separated from the girls. Nonetheless, Nozomi doesn't give up! She rejects the words "because she's a girl" so that she can continue to play her favorite sport with her friends. Nozomi is about to become a soccer star who captures everyone's attention!

DAYS (MAPPA)

With no skills or outstanding features, one boy hides a passionate heart, Tsukushi Tsukamoto. The other is a lonely soccer genius, Jin Kazama. The winds of change begin to blow in the world of high school soccer as these two boys with nothing in common come together. The curtain on this hot-blooded, touching story is rising…

Shoot! Goal to the Future (EMT Squared, Magic Bus)

Years after winning a National Championship for Kakegawa High School, Atsushi Kamiya returns as a coach to a less-than-stellar team. And one of the team's best players, Hideto Tsuji, is over playing soccer altogether! Will the star of a famous soccer team turned coach be able to reinvigorate his team and Hideto?

FUTSAL BOYS!!!!! (Diomedea)

For the past 10-odd years, futsal has been booming across the world. After watching Tokinari Tennoji represent Japan in the U-18 World Cup, Haru Yamato aspires to be a player like him. He joins the Koyo Gakuen Futsal Club where he meets teammates Seiichiro Sakaki, a loner who refuses to pass the ball to anyone, and Toi Tsukioka, who is burdened by a past that nearly made him quit futsal for good.

Posted in: Anime, Comics, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, football, soccer